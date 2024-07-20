The Truth About Vaping: Separating Fact from Fiction

By Akinwande Puddicombe

Vaping is often met with a knee-jerk reaction by most people and is often treated like an infectious disease designed to kill. This is rather unfortunate particularly when considering nicotine vaping’s life-saving potential for people that would otherwise remain with combustible cigarettes. Vaping is frequently misunderstood and misrepresented. It’s imperative to correct these misconceptions and present nicotine vaping, when viewed from the perspective of Tobacco Harm reduction principles as a pivotal tool in the fight against tobacco.

Vaping, as commonly understood, involves inhaling and exhaling vapour produced by an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) or similar device. E-cigarettes heat a liquid solution known as e-liquid or e-juice, which usually contains nicotine, flavourings and other chemicals, to create a vapour that users inhale. The main components of an e-cigarette include a battery to power the device, an atomizer (or coil) to heat the e-liquid, the e-liquid itself, and a mouthpiece (or tank) for inhaling the vapour.

Vaping has gained popularity as an alternative to traditional tobacco smoking, largely because it is perceived as being less harmful. Though the full extent of its health effects remains uncertain, current research shows benefits and a reduced risk profile when compared with smoking cigarettes. Key terms related to vaping include e-liquid (the liquid used in e-cigarettes), vape device or pen (a device, sometimes pen-like e-cigarette).

Vaping is not a perfect solution, but it is a safer alternative to smoking. By vapourising a liquid solution containing pharmaceutical-grade nicotine instead of burning tobacco, vaping eliminates the harmful combustion by-products released by burning tobacco that cause the majority of smoking-related diseases. The Royal College of Physicians estimates that vaping is likely to be much safer than smoking, with some studies suggesting it may be at least 95% safer.

But the benefits of vaping don’t stop there. It has also been shown to be an effective tool for quitting smoking, with a meta-analysis of 22 studies finding that vaping was associated with a significant increase in quit rates.

Despite the evidence, many people still believe that vaping is just as harmful as smoking. This misconception is fuelled by sensationalised media headlines and misguided policies that fail to distinguish between vaping and smoking.

One of the most common misconceptions is that vaping is a gateway to smoking, particularly among youth. However, the evidence suggests that vaping is not a gateway drug for youths but is a way out of smoking for many, with a significant number of young people using e-cigarettes to quit or reduce their smoking habits.

Another misconception is that vaping is dangerous because of the presence of certain chemicals, such as formaldehyde and acrolein. However, these chemicals are present at much lower levels in e-liquids than in tobacco smoke, and the risks associated with them are greatly exaggerated.

While some countries are still grappling with the concept of vaping, others have embraced it as a valuable tool in the fight against tobacco. Sweden, for example, has seen a significant decline in smoking rates since the introduction of e-cigarettes, with some studies suggesting that vaping may have contributed to a 50% reduction in smoking prevalence.

In the UK, vaping is widely accepted as a quit-smoking aid, with advocacy and support from the National Health Service (NHS).

As a Nigerian physician and public health advocate, I am keenly aware of the devastating impact of tobacco on our country. With close to 30,000 tobacco-related deaths per year, Nigeria has one of the highest smoking rates in Africa.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. By embracing vaping as a harm reduction strategy, we can reduce the number of smoking-related deaths and improve the health of our citizens. Let’s be clear. Vaping is not considered ‘safe’. It is considered ‘safer’ than the alternatives for millions of smokers on the continent. It is not a panacea, but it is a vital tool in the fight against tobacco. By recognizing its importance and addressing the misconceptions that surround it, we can create a safer, healthier future for millions of people around the world.

Let us work together to give vaping the recognition it deserves, and to create a world where tobacco smoking is a thing of the past.