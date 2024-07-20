Dele Aiyenugba Backs Son as Super Eagles Future Goalkeeper

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba has expressed confidence in his son Daniel Aiyenugba’s potential to represent Nigeria at the senior level.

Daniel, a product of Kwara Football Academy, is currently showcasing his talent at the Gothia Cup in Sweden, playing for Beyond Limits.

Daniel’s standout performance came in a thrilling quarter-final match against Ghana’s Right to Dream.

The young goalkeeper’s heroics were crucial as Beyond Limits edged out their opponents 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time. Daniel’s decisive penalty save secured his team’s place in the semifinals.

In an interview with allnigeriasoccer.com, Dele Aiyenugba expressed his belief in his son’s abilities, stating, “Yes, he will become number one by God’s grace because he has everything. He has all the qualities to be Nigeria’s number-one goalkeeper in the near future.”

Dele, who earned 17 caps for the Super Eagles, shared his pride in Daniel’s progress and highlighted his son’s passion for goalkeeping as a key factor in his development.

“His love and passion for goalkeeping is unimaginable. I remember a time I came back for a break, all Daniel would do as soon as he had access to my phone was to watch my season-long highlights.

“So his passion for goalkeeping and seeing me playing as a goalkeeper gave him continuous motivation to rise to this level,” Dele Aiyenugba revealed.

Daniel also played a crucial role in Beyond Limits promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League through the playoffs of the Nigeria National League (NNL).