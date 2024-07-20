Carloha Nigeria, ILOTBET Celebrate Successful Prize-giving Ceremony with Tiggo 2 Pro

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria, the esteemed importer and franchise holder of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, and ILOTBET, a leading sports betting platform, have presented a Chery Tiggo 2 Pro to the lucky winner of the highly anticipated promo on the recently concluded EURO 2024 Championship.

The prize-giving event, held at the Carloha Nigeria showroom in Lagos, was a celebration of sportsmanship, innovation, and the fruitful collaboration between Chery Nigeria and ILOTBET.

The Chery Tiggo 2 Pro is a vehicle known for its modern design, advanced technology, and exceptional performance.

So its presentation to the winner drew great excitement and joy, as partners, participants, and well-wishers gathered to witness the culmination of this remarkable promotion.

The highlight of the ceremony was the handover of the brand-new Chery Tiggo 2 Pro to the overall winner, Mr. Samuel Nneke, a passionate football fan and enthusiastic participant in the ILOTBET promo, whose dedication and keen insight earned him the coveted grand prize.

The Sales and Marketing Director of Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Joseph Omokhapue, expressed his delight at the successful partnership with ILOTBET and the enthusiastic response from participants. “We are thrilled to see the excitement this promo has generated among football fans in Nigeria. The Chery Tiggo 2 Pro symbolizes our commitment to quality and innovation, and we are proud to partner with ILOTBET on the promo.”

Senior Manager of ILOTBET, Mr. Stephen Ogundipe, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of rewarding loyal customers and fostering a sense of community. “During the tournament, we offered free predictions, which saw many of our users sharing a prize pool for their correct predictions. Additionally, our betting rebate incentive led to the winning of Tiggo 2 Pro, proudly sponsored by Chery. I want to say a big congratulations to the winner.”

The visibly elated winner of the Tiggo 2 Pro, Mr. Nneke, expressed his gratitude to both Carloha Nigeria and ILOTBET for the unforgettable experience. “Winning the Chery Tiggo 2 Pro is a dream come true, and I am incredibly thankful to Chery and ILOTBET for this amazing opportunity,” he said.

The event concluded with a ceremonial handover of the keys to Nneke, followed by a test drive of the Chery Tiggo 2 Pro.

This event exemplifies the spirit of sportsmanship and the excitement of football, bringing our community closer together, and both Chery and ILOTBET are looking up to fruitful collaborations in the future, officials said.