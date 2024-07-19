Nigeria’s Ben Tukur Elected as Chairperson of ICAO AFI Plan

Nigeria’s representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, Ben Tukur, has been elected as the 5th Chairperson of the ICAO Comprehensive Regional Implementation Plan for Aviation Safety in Africa (AFI Plan).

The appointment took place during the 27th meeting of the AFI Plan Steering Committee, held as part of the 9th AFI Aviation Week in Libreville, Gabon.

The AFI Plan, established by ICAO in 2007, aims to enhance aviation safety in Africa through a sustainable and structured approach. The plan is to promote active participation of all stakeholders in the aviation sector, including States, Regional Safety Oversight Organizations (RSOOs), and Regional Accident Investigation Agencies (RAIOs).

The broad objective of the AFI Plan is to improve aviation safety in Africa by providing a coordinated framework that involves all relevant stakeholders. The Plan’s specific objectives include: strengthening safety oversight and management capacity by assisting states in enhancing their safety oversight and safety management capabilities, increasing safety oversight implementation by raising the level of safety oversight implementation across the region.

Other objectives are supporting regional safety and investigation organizations by strengthening and integrating RSOOs and RAIOs to ensure effective and sustainable functioning.

It also aims at assisting long-term Infrastructure Planning through providing support to States in long-term planning, particularly regarding infrastructure development.