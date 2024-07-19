As Ogun Govt Celebrates Soyinka at 90…

Kunle Somorin writes about the colourful reception put in place by Ogun state government to celebrate the renowned playwright, artist, literary icon, activist and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his 90th birthday in Abeokuta.

In a rare moment of recognition and celebration, Nigeria’s literary giant, Prof Wole Soyinka, was on Wednesday honored in his home state of Ogun. The occasion marked a significant milestone in the life of a man who has spent decades speaking truth to power and championing the causes of justice and equality. The grandeur of the occasion was akin to a floodwater that threatened to drown the very man it sought to honor.

Despite facing persecution and exile, Soyinka has remained steadfast in his commitment to the Nigerian people and the pursuit of a better society.

The reception, attended by the crème de la crème of Nigerian society, was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta. The setting, an opulent marquee once reserved for the indulgences of a former president he had vociferously criticized, now played host to the festivities.

It was a surreal scene, akin to a phoenix rising from the ashes of hypocrisy.

But Soyinka, ever the sage, wore his honour like a badge of defiance. For in the midst of everything, he stood tall, a testament to the power of truth and the indomitable human spirit. And so, the floodwaters of hypocrisy may have threatened to engulf him, but they ultimately passed through his courtyard, a reminder that even the most unlikely places where tributes can be served to the enduring power of a prophet’s voice.

As the esteemed gathering of dignitaries, intellectuals, royal apparatchiks, and politicians converged to pay tribute to Soyinka, the atmosphere was electric with a sense of reverence and admiration. The venue was abuzz with the buzz of conversations, laughter, and applause, as guests from all walks of life came together to celebrate the life and legacy of a man who has inspired generations.

The gathering of the crème de la crème at the reception to honor Soyinka in Ogun State is a testament to the esteemed writer’s profound impact on Nigerian society.

The event was graced by notable personalities, including Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (represented by Funmi Sanni), and traditional rulers led by the Olu of Ilaro and Chairman of the State Council of Obas, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle. They all extolled Soyinka’s virtues, describing him as a champion of human rights, a proud son of Ogun State, and a shining star in the literary world.

In a fitting tribute to a literary giant, the Ogun State Government named the 5.7km Kemta-Olokuta-Idi-Aba road in Abeokuta after the celebrant. The event, tagged “Celebration of Iconic and Legendary Kongi,” saw Governor Dapo Abiodun eulogizing Professor Soyinka as “a colossus of an era. He has fearlessly challenged oppression and tyranny. He is a proud son of Ogun State.”

The governor described Soyinka as a world-class citizen and a towering figure in literature, who has made immense contributions to the nation’s educational development. He praised Soyinka’s fearlessness in challenging oppression and tyranny, and his role in achieving democratic rule in the country.

Chief Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun State and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, reminisced about his 60-year acquaintance with Soyinka, praising him as “a man of honour that deserves being celebrated.”

Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, Chairman of the Ogun State Traditional Council, hailed Soyinka as “an ambassador of culture and a distinguished Yoruba man,” while a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, who now resides in Abeokuta, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, extolled Soyinka’s literary prowess, declaring: “He is the pillar of all genres of literature.”

Anyaoku further lauded Soyinka’s courage and commitment to human rights, stating, “It is good that he was honoured with the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986. He is a fearless man, full of courage. He is a champion of human rights and champion for human dignity.”

For Soyinka, the reception is a poignant moment of recognition, validating his life’s work and reinforcing his status as a literary icon and champion of social justice.

The event serves as a testament to the power of literature and art in shaping society and inspiring future generations.

The presence of prominent figures from various fields demonstrates the state’s appreciation for Soyinka’s achievements and his status as a native son. It also highlights the importance of intellectual and artistic pursuits in Ogun State, showcasing the region’s commitment to fostering a cultural renaissance.

The event in Abeokuta was an icing on the cake for other in the series of activities marking the 90th birthday of the literary genius.

At Freedom Park Lagos, Soyinka was celebrated for his life and achievements with music and tributes, honoring his unwavering dedication to humanity. Similarly, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism’s media lecture celebrates his unwavering commitment to truth and justice, the Royal Academy of Morocco’s Gold Medal acknowledges his impact on world literature, while the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) and the Nigerian Academy of Letters’ symposium, “Eni Ogun: An Enduring Legacy,” testify to his profound influence on generations. But the renaming of the National Theatre as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts by the Federal Government cements his legacy as a cultural icon.

From his early days as a young poet to his later years as a Nobel Laureate, Soyinka’s work has been a beacon of hope, challenging the status quo and inspiring change. And on this special occasion, Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole came together to say thank you, to a prophet finally honored at home.

It also brings to the fore the complexities of Nigerian politics and the nuanced relationships between leaders and dissidents make for a fascinating narrative, full of contradictions and paradoxes.

The commemoration of Soyinka by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Abiodun, is a testament to the esteemed laureate’s profound impact on the literary world and his indelible mark on the cultural heritage of the state. As a native son of Ogun State, born in the city of Abeokuta, Soyinka’s remarkable achievements serve as a beacon of inspiration for the youth and a source of pride for the people of the state.

Through his literary masterpieces and unwavering commitment to social justice, Soyinka has not only elevated the profile of Nigerian literature but has also inspired generations to embrace the power of words and the importance of standing against oppression.

By honoring Soyinka, Abiodun acknowledges the laureate’s contributions to the world of letters and his unwavering dedication to the advancement of humanity. This celebration also serves as a catalyst for the promotion of arts, culture, and education in Ogun State, attracting literary enthusiasts and fostering a cultural renaissance in the region.

Born on July 13, 1934, in Abeokuta, Nigeria, Soyinka’s early life was shaped by his parents’ strong cultural heritage and the political turmoil of colonial Nigeria. His writing career began in the 1950s, with his debut play, “The Lion and the Jewel,” which tackled themes of culture and identity.

In his seminal works, “The Lion and the Jewel” and “Death and the King’s Horseman,” Soyinka masterfully lampoons the corrupt tendencies of leaders who prioritize personal aggrandizement over the welfare of their people, satirizing the abuse of power and its devastating consequences.

His scathing critiques, “The Trials of Brother Jero” and “King Baabu,” expose the hypocrisy of political discourse, where leaders espouse noble ideals but act in direct opposition to them, serving as a searing indictment of the duplicity inherent in political rhetoric.

Soyinka’s works, “The Road” and “The Jero Plays,” employ absurdity and irony to ridicule the illogicality of political decision-making, urging readers to question authority, challenge corruption, and demand accountability from those in power. Through his literary mastery, Soyinka parodies the antics of politicians, inspiring generations to stand up against injustice and fight for a better future.

In “The Man Died” (1972), Soyinka presents a powerful personal account of his experiences in prison during the Biafran War, where he was detained for 22 months without trial. The book is a testament to his unwavering commitment to truth and his unshakeable belief in the power of art to transform society. The title “The Man Died” refers to the dehumanizing effects of prison life, yet Soyinka’s work affirms the enduring power of the human spirit, which cannot be silenced or defeated by oppression.

In “We Must Set Forth at Dawn” (2006), another memoir, Soyinka chronicles his experiences as a political activist and prisoner of conscience in Nigeria, as well as his exile and return to his home country.

The book is a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice, democracy, and human rights, inspiring readers to stand up against injustice and fight for a better future.

Despite facing persecution, harassment, and intimidation from both military and civilian governments in Nigeria, Soyinka remains a powerful voice for change, inspiring hope for a more just and equitable society. His unwavering commitment to truth and justice has overcome even the most daunting obstacles, demonstrating the enduring power of art and literature to transform society.

Through his writing, Soyinka provides a scathing commentary on social issues like inequality, injustice, and political oppression, serving as a clarion call to action, inspiring readers to engage in critical thinking and political activism. His literary prowess spans genres, from plays to poetry and essays, garnering international acclaim, including the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature, recognizing his contribution to world literature.

Soyinka’s impact extends far beyond the realm of literature, as he has been a vocal advocate for human rights, democracy, and social justice, unwavering in his dedication to truth and justice, even in the face of imprisonment and exile. His influence transcends national borders, inspiring generations of writers, artists, and thinkers, and serving as a beacon of hope for marginalized communities worldwide.

.Somorin writes from Abeokuta