  • Thursday, 18th July, 2024

Two Commissioners Quit Otti’s Cabinet

Nigeria | 51 mins ago

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Two commissioners have resigned their positions in Abia State barely 24 hours after Governor Alex Otti issued a threat to sack any government functionary involved in unwholesome practices.

The cabinet members that quit their jobs yesterday are the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Chima Oriaku, and the Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor Monica Ironkwe.

A statement signed and issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, said that the two cabinet members “have tendered their resignation letters to the Governor of Abia State.”

However, no reasons were given for their resignations from the State Executive Council of Abia State, but it was obvious that Otti accepted the resignations.

“The Executive Governor thanked them for their service and sacrifice to the state and wish them well in their future endeavours,” the CPS said.

Earlier, when the news filtered out concerning the two commissioners, it was said that they were sacked by Governor Otti only for the official statement to say that they resigned.

Otti constituted his cabinet in July 2023 and the latest resignations is the second hiccups to hit the cabinet barely a month after the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, was suspended.

Okoronkwo, who is yet to return to her duty post was put under investigation and up till now no official report has been made public on the outcome.

Otti exerted high professional, ethical and moral standards on his team members and prided them as “right individuals whose skills, competences, and experiences will be very useful for the rebuilding and restoration efforts in the New Abia.”

Last Tuesday, when he inaugurated three commissions, Otti warned that “heavy consequences” awaited anyone found wanting in performance or engaged in malpractices.

He said that “stealing, asking for, and taking kickbacks, or engaging in phony deals, the type that fattens the bank accounts of individuals while impoverishing the public, are completely forbidden” in his government.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.