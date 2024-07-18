Two Commissioners Quit Otti’s Cabinet

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Two commissioners have resigned their positions in Abia State barely 24 hours after Governor Alex Otti issued a threat to sack any government functionary involved in unwholesome practices.

The cabinet members that quit their jobs yesterday are the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Chima Oriaku, and the Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor Monica Ironkwe.

A statement signed and issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, said that the two cabinet members “have tendered their resignation letters to the Governor of Abia State.”

However, no reasons were given for their resignations from the State Executive Council of Abia State, but it was obvious that Otti accepted the resignations.

“The Executive Governor thanked them for their service and sacrifice to the state and wish them well in their future endeavours,” the CPS said.

Earlier, when the news filtered out concerning the two commissioners, it was said that they were sacked by Governor Otti only for the official statement to say that they resigned.

Otti constituted his cabinet in July 2023 and the latest resignations is the second hiccups to hit the cabinet barely a month after the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, was suspended.

Okoronkwo, who is yet to return to her duty post was put under investigation and up till now no official report has been made public on the outcome.

Otti exerted high professional, ethical and moral standards on his team members and prided them as “right individuals whose skills, competences, and experiences will be very useful for the rebuilding and restoration efforts in the New Abia.”

Last Tuesday, when he inaugurated three commissions, Otti warned that “heavy consequences” awaited anyone found wanting in performance or engaged in malpractices.

He said that “stealing, asking for, and taking kickbacks, or engaging in phony deals, the type that fattens the bank accounts of individuals while impoverishing the public, are completely forbidden” in his government.