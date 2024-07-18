Sterling Bank, LASG Bring Healthcare Closer to Lagosians with LASHMA’s Ilera Eko

Sunday Ehigiator

One of Nigeria’s leading and most innovative commercial banks Sterling Bank Limited, in partnership with the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), has launched the Ilera Eko healthcare booths; a new and innovative initiative designed to deliver affordable and accessible healthcare to the citizens of the nation’s center of excellence.

Commissioned by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the transformative initiative has seen the collaboration between the Sterling Bank and LASHMA deploy 5 healthcare booths across strategic locations in the state’s metropolis.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Governor of Lagos State said “Today signifies a major leap in our efforts to make healthcare both accessible and affordable. The Ilera Eko booths symbolize our dedication to bringing vital services closer to our people. This partnership with Sterling Bank showcases the power of public-private collaborations in driving transformative community changes. We envision a future where no Lagosian is deprived of basic healthcare.”

The booths, equipped with certified healthcare professionals, trained to offer essential healthcare checks and services such as blood pressure checks, blood sugar monitoring, and the treatment of common illnesses such as malaria, will allow citizens of the state enjoy health and financial services in one convenient location.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, represented by Adewale Adebowale, the GHead of Government Fulfilment at Sterling Bank, expressed the bank’s continued commitment to its HEART strategy, which has seen the bank make extensive investments in the Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation sectors across states and the nation at large.

Adebowale said, “Our HEART strategy is central to our mission, focusing on Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation. The Ilera Eko booths embody our commitment to uplifting communities by integrating health and financial services. By making healthcare more accessible and affordable, we aim to enhance the quality of life for all Lagosians.”

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Management Authority (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuela Zamba, said that the first of five booths are currently operational across Lagos and are located in Yaba, Epe, Ketu, and Ikorodu. The Permanent Secretary said that plans are at advanced stages to rollout 300 booths across the state for a fuller coverage.

“The Ilera Eko booths will provide basic medical care, telemedicine services, and enroll residents in the LASHMA insurance scheme. Additionally, they will serve as agency banks, enabling residents to carry out daily transactions and essential banking services.”

Renowned for its irreverent brand voice and enviable talent management practices, Sterling recently received three citations for Company Leadership Gender Diversity, Gender Diversity in Supply Chain, and Family-Friendly Workplace as bestowed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) at the Gender Leader Awards 2023.