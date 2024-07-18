GTCO: When Passion Goes Beyond Banking

Raheem Akingbolu writes on how Guaranty Trust Bank’s commitment to Autism is reawakening the consciousness of members of the public to speak up against the stigmatisation of people living with Autism

Driven by the philosophy to hinge its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investment on an enduring endeavour, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), has in the last 14 years concentrated its effort on bringing issues related to stigmatisation of people living with Autism and other developmental disorders into the front burner. As at the time the bank ventured into this unusual area, hardly there was any corporate organisation in Nigeria that saw autism as an issue waiting for attention.

Looking back last week while flagging-off the 14th edition of the bank’s annual conference, which will centre on autism and follow-up consultations, with theme: ‘A spectrum of possibilities’, the GTCO Group Corporate Communications, Charles Eremi, told Journalists and other stakeholders that the feedback has been very encouraging.

Perhaps because of the sensitivity of the bank’s area of attention, GTCO has not only carved a niche in corporate social responsibility through this, it has made a strong positioning statement for both the brand and its promoters. With government and stakeholders in the society identifying with the initiative, it’s fast changing the narrative on corporate social responsibility and strengthening the brand reputation.

Awareness Campaign

As GTCO holds the 14 edition of the sensitisation conference this week, the financial organisation has practically demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and reassured all stakeholders that the project has come to stay. Meanwhile, observers have singled out the GTCO awareness campaign against stigmatisation of people living with Autism as a well-thought out initiative that genuinely touches the society.

The Bank, which runs an initiative to support children and adults living with Autism, is also urging well-meaning Nigerians and organisations to support people with special needs with the education and job opportunities that they need to lead fulfilling lives.

Every year, thousands of children in Nigeria are born with Autism and other developmental disorders that affect their abilities to learn and build social skills. Most of these children do not get the adequate medical, social and academic support that they require, and when they grow up, they are often faced with little or no employment or vocational opportunities to build their own lives. Children and Adults with Autism, together with their families, also have to deal with stigma that further drives them into the shadows and to seek desperate measures that often have harmful consequences.

Inclusivity

According to the bank, this year’s edition will promote inclusivity, self-advocacy and empowerment for persons on the autism spectrum.

Eremi, who spoke to Journalists disclosed that this year’s theme aligns with the bank’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and its goal of creating a society where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential, regardless of their background or abilities.

On the GTCO Autism Programme, he said it was a flagship project under the Orange Ribbon Initiative, which has established itself as a beacon of hope and a reference point for autism advocacy and intervention in Africa.

The statement said: “Over the years, the programme has made significant impact, providing support and empowerment to thousands of individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders.

“In collaboration with specialists and partner organisations from Nigeria and outside Nigeria, the programme will feature lectures, panel discussions, and performances carefully prepared to showcase the diverse talents that exist in the autism community.

“The programme will also create a platform where families and guardians can connect with experts and share experiences and insights. These interactive platforms will facilitate meaningful discussions and knowledge sharing on various aspects of autism.

“In Nigeria, the programme will be held on Monday 15 and 16 July at the Muson Centre, Lagos, whilst the free one-on-one clinic consultations will open from Tuesday, July 16 to 20 at the Chapel of Light, Alausa, Ikeja.”

Eremi quoted the Group CEO of GTCO, Mr. Segun Abgaje, as saying regarding 2024 GTCO Autism Programme: “Everyone has something special to offer, and we want to help individuals with autism succeed and lead healthy, supportive lives. By embracing autism as a strength and not a weakness, we can help individuals with ASD find their passion, develop skills and make meaningful impact in society.”

“We are learning more about autism every day and we are dedicated to using that knowledge to make a positive difference. We believe that everyone deserves to live a fulfilling life and we are committed to making that possible; by working together we can build a society that values diversity, promotes inclusion and empowers everyone to thrive.”

Possibilities

Also speaking at the press briefing, an educational psychologist and autism specialist, Osezusi Bolodeoku, who will be speaking at the conference, said that the theme for this year’s event was centred around accessing the possibilities because “we are not looking at autism from the deficit point of view anymore. It is not a problem anymore. This year, we are not coming from problems, but instead, we are coming from the angle of possibilities; that is ‘what can these people do’?

“This year, we will have a lot of teaching and information. For example, information about companies/organisations that only employ autistic individuals because they are the ones that have the level of intelligence quotient (IQ) they require.

“Also everyone that’ll be facilitating will be providing tangible strategies that parents can use to find those possibilities in their children.”

CSR

Aside the initiative, the bank, has through its clearly defined Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has involved in other impactful areas which include; education, empowerment of under-served people and communities, expansion of access to healthcare, promotion of African Art and undertaking of hundreds of community development projects every year across Nigeria to expand opportunities for individuals and families in the communities wherein it operates.