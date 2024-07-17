US Government Assures FG of Timely Delivery of AH-1Z Attack Helicopters

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force yesterday said the US Government had assured the service that the delivery dates for the AH-1Z attack helicopters purchased by the federal government remained sacrosanct.

A statement by NAF spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal, Edward Gabkwet, noted that the assurance came when the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal, Hasan Abubakar, met with officials of the United States Government and Bell Textron Company in the first Programme Management Review (PMR) meeting to discuss progress made so far on the supply of the AH-1Z attack helicopters to the NAF.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, AVM Sayo Olatunde, the CAS said, the five-day meeting, which began yesterday, 16 July 2024, at NAF headquarters, aimed at reviewing the progress made so far regarding the manufacture of the aircraft, ensuring a smooth transition as well as provide technical guidance to the NAF.

The collaboration, he said, demonstrated the assurance and strong partnership between Nigeria and the US in enhancing the country’s air power capabilities.

Speaking during the meeting, Abubakar noted that the PMR meeting underscored the impending delivery of the AH-1Z attack helicopters to boost NAF’s close air support and ground attack capabilities while also enhancing its modernisation efforts.

He also noted that the AH-1Z helicopters, when inducted into NAF Order of Battle, will surely bolster its firepower and operational capabilities, particularly in counterterrorism and counter insurgency operations.

Earlier, the US Government AH-1Z Programme Management Office team leader, Mr Kevin Stone, said the collaboration between the NAF and the US military was a testament to their shared commitment to regional stability, peace and security.

He added that the successful implementation of PMR was expected to have a significant impact on Nigeria’s ability to tackle security challenges and ensure the safety of its citizens.

Gabkwet said the major area of discourse was the follow-up sustainment case, which is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and reduces downtime through comprehensive support services.