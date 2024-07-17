PDP Govs in Closed-door Meeting in Enugu

*To discuss party congresses, state of the nation

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in a closed-door meeting at the Government House Enugu.

In his opening remark Wednesday morning, governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, said it was an extraordinary meeting for the governors to re-fire themselves and share ideas on how to move the party and the nation forward.

He lauded the development strides of the host governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, describing them as the hallmark and character of PDP anywhere.

“It is an extraordinary meeting of the PDP Governors Forum and some of our major stakeholders, including our National Working Committee and various organs of the party.

“This meeting is very unique and auspicious because we are here to showcase our history as a party. We have been leading in this country as a party. We have all the structures established before the commencement of the APC administration.

“Today we have come here to discuss, to re-fire ourselves, interact and discuss issues that affect us. Nigerians need us and we need ourselves.

“With all humility, I am very proud of my colleagues for the kind of good governance they have established. I thank my colleagues, and thank our host for the beauty he has showcased to us since we came here. This is the character of the PDP.

“Our agenda will go through all the indices of governance, and of course, party administration, and refire ourselves. We have a history, and the presence of stakeholders from other states is an attestation to that history.

“Our governors will discuss the congresses and other things we need to do to provide a credible alternative to Nigerians because we need it. Actions at the national level have shown that we are drifting to anarchy, and we cannot allow this. We have a shared history and a shared aspirations to make sure that Nigeria places itself well in the comity of nations where we lead as usual,” he stated.

Other governors participating in the ongoing meeting are Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Umo Eno of Akwa-Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Agbu Kefas of Taraba, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, and the host governor, Peter Mbah.

Other participants include the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara and the Acting National Chairman of the party, represented by the Deputy National Chairman, South, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, former governor of Kaduna State and former Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and former governor of Nigeria State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu.