How MTN MIP-3 is Building Media Professionals at PAU to Leverage Technology, Innovation

The second week of the six months-long MTN Media Innovation Programme at the School

of Media and Communication of the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, might have come and gone, but for the third cohort, it invaluably tackled issues on new Media convergence, tools and resources for media professional, corporate communications, the change MTN Foundation is catalysing across board, brand building and digital strategy, leveraging technology in news gathering, creativity and innovation, as well as graphic design and why appearance matters. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Still on its quest to foster innovation and media excellence, the second week of the ongoing six month-long MTN-sponsored Media Innovation Programme (MIP-3) at the School

of Media and Communication (SMC) of the Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), Lagos, focused on building media professionals to leverage technology and innovation.

When it was instituted three years ago,

the overarching objective was to increase the knowledge and skill base that would help media and PR professionals to understand the changing media landscape, and how to effectively use technology to create impactful media content in a rapidly evolving media landscape and to tell the stories that need to be told.

New Media Convergence

Monday morning saw the kick off of week two of MIP-3 with the topic on ICT and the Media: The Necessary Convergence, sessions 1 and 2 taken by Dr. Sola Oni.

While tackling the intricacies of New Media, she harped on the word convergence and how it has affected the media positively, albeit without come challenges. She also threw light on some of the ethical implications that come with that convergence.

Tools, Resources for Media Professionals

Revenue Models: Building a Tech Stack and Optimising Ad Revenue was handled by Nini Eze of Google, in two different sessions. She had the job of letting us into the world of resources and tools to assist media professionals in their job.

Listing Google tools available, she said these resources can help as media professionals in their work if they engage with it. Not done, she said using this tools can also help the digital journey and become revenue generating outlets.

Import of Communication Management Strategies

For Funso Aina, Senior Manager, External Relations at MTN Nigeria, his class on Communication Management Strategies was both theoretical as well as realistic. Charging the cohort to maximise communication strategies in their day to day job, he also urged them to set objectives, know their audience in order to craft and plan suitable messages for them.

He also harped on the import of communicating these messages properly in tune with the realities of the day.

Creativity and Innovation

Speaking on Creativity and Innovation was Dr.

Chike Mgbeadichie, a Senior Lecturer at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, Nigeria, where he teaches Cultural Analysis and Critical Thinking and also head of department.

Like his topic would suggest, he talked about creativity and innovation, harping on the need to use one’s mind in thinking in order to allow it make sense.

He stressed on elements of thinking including point of view, purpose, questioning the issue, information, interpretation and influence, concepts, assumptions, implications and consequences.

Most importantly, he charged the cohort to wear the appropriate hats- red, black, white, yellow, green and blue- when thinking as this will help them to “show and not tell” their audience.

When Appearance Matters

As taken by Nkiru Nwachukwu, she used different slides to show how appearance matters. But first, she had the entire class participate in a fashion parade to show how their dressings communicate a particular message.

Designing for Greatness

In Graphic Design for Media Practitioners, Mr. Kenneth Esere was very practical in his teaching as he had the cohort first draw their neighbours before he delved into the aspects of design – type, colour, image and layout. He also stressed on legibility, readability and colour.

To end the sessions, he had the class to design a project they are passionate about and THISDAY’s Chiemelie designed the Sustainable Development Goals while urging all to join hands to accelerate the actualisation of these goals, given the harm COVID-19 caused on the gains made already.

Leveraging Technology in News Gathering

Dr. Ijeoma Onyeator spoke on Sensationalism, Fake News & New Media Tools for Media Practitioners. She first charged the cohort to leverage technology to tell stories as well as prevent the spread of fake news.

Harping on fake news and need for professional journalists to avoid anything that would only taint their reportage, she said AI can be utilised for investigative journalists for enhanced storytelling.

How MTN Foundation Has Been Catalysing Change

When the CEO of MTN Foundation, Mrs. Odunayo Sanya, walked in, she changed the dynamics of the conversation with her heart-to-heart talk of the change MTN is catalysing through its foundation.

Speaking on the impact of work MTN Foundation has on the society, lives and foster positive change, the foundation has been advocating against drug abuse, championing youth empowerment, education, technology, health and community development, all targeted at transforming the lives of underserved communities, among others strata of society.

Brand Building and Digital Strategy

On New Media, Content Creation and Engagement – Developing Innovation Digital Media Skills, was Mr. Muyiwa Aleshinloye, who spoke on the import of brand building and strategy noted that creativity matters.

On the SMART objective, he listed it as Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Timed. He also demystified AI while listing helpful tools for journalists.

While the second week was all shades of enlightening and the lessons learnt invaluable, leaving the cohort eagerly looking forward to the third week, which started this Monday, as they soak up the knowledge from the eggheads PAU has in its kitty as curated by Director Professional Education, Prof. Isaac-Ogugua Ezechukwu with support from Mr. Samsideen Akano.