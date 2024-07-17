Ehizua Hub Limited, Test House Tutorials (GBrains) Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower Students in Edo

State Ehizua Hub Limited, has announced their strategic partnership.

The groundbreaking collaboration aims to transform education by merging creative technology programme with traditional high school subject tutorials.



The transition from secondary school to higher education can be both exhilarating and overwhelming.

Many students opt for gap years to prepare for critical examinations like JAMB and WAEC.

During this period, they grapple with intense pressure to excel, leading to anxiety and stress. Proper guidance is often lacking, hindering effective study schedules and access to materials.



In Benin City, tutorial services play a pivotal role. Ehizua Hub Limited and Test House Tutorials are investing in personalized support for gap-year students. Experienced tutors will help navigate JAMB and WAEC syllabi, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

The Creative Tech Tutorial Programme combines technology education with conventional subjects, preparing students not only for exams but also for the digital economy.



Ehizua Hub Limited and Test House Tutorials are leading the charge, empowering students with essential tools for success.

The objective is to holistically develop and equip students beyond academics, reducing reliance on illegal activities, make them job-ready with practical skills for the workforce to deter cybercrime, promote ethical awareness to minimizes illicit online behavior, and help them align with Edo State’s vision for the digital economy.



Furthermore, Ehizua Hub Limited’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the Computer Lab, Smart Classes, Virtual Library, and Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Center, will enhance the learning experience.

Creative technology tools will be accessible, ensuring students are well-equipped for the challenges of the modern world.



In Summary, the collaboration between Ehizua Hub Limited and Test House Tutorials not only prepares students academically but also equips them with essential skills for the digital era.

By empowering students and offering alternatives, we contribute to a safer online environment and support Edo State’s vision of becoming a knowledge and innovation hub.