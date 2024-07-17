EEDC Commends TCN for Support Towards Efficient Service Delivery

The management of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), has commended the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), for its support in ensuring network stability and improved service quality to its customers across the South East.

The Deputy Managing Director of EEDC, Dr. Ernest Mupwaya, gave the commendation during the second quarter interface meeting between EEDC and TCN, at the TCN Enugu region Office over the weekend.

Mupwaya, who led the EEDC team in company of the Chief Technical Officer, Vincent Ekwekwu and some management staff said that the interface meeting has been quite useful as it has helped tremendously in resolving operational challenges and enhancing quality of supply to customers.

He further acknowledged that the relationship has been cordial and fruitful, and assured continued collaboration.

In his remarks, the Assistant General Manager, TCN Enugu Region, Charles Iwuamadi who represented the General Manager, Dr. Thomas Inugonum, in company of the Regional Operations Manager, Engr. Anthony Akinuli and other management staff emphasized the importance of interfacing and working together for the overall success of the sector.

Akinuli assured their team’s commitment and passion to see EEDC succeed and called for enhanced communication between both parties to ensure seamless operations.