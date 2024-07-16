American Varsity Honours Ambrose-Amawhe with a Doctoral Degree

Sunday Okobi

A Nigerian communication and crisis management strategist, Lady Emana Ambrose-Amawhe, has bagged a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Policy and Administration (Honoris Causa) by Prowess University, Delaware in United States.

She received the institution’s honorary doctorate on June 22 during a ceremony at the University of Abuja Main Campus, Abuja.

The school noted that the conferment of the honour was hinged on Ambrose-Amawhe’s demonstration of integrity, probity, accountability, and transparency in quality service delivery in private and public life.

Ambrose-Amawhe’s was singled out among many as “a proponent of Peace, Security, Justice and Equity; Humanitarianism, and Transformational Legislative Leadership, and a firm believer of selfless service to humanity.”

Prior to her illustrious career in politics and advocacy, Ambrose-Amawhe made her mark in the media industry as a Senior Anchor/Reporter at Channels Television.

Where she garnered widespread acclaim for her incisive reporting and presentation skills. Her tenure contributed to Channels Television’s recognition as the Best TV Station by the Nigeria Media Merit Awards.

Lady Ambrose-Amawhe, renowned for her expertise in organisational structure, branding, and perception management, was identified and confirmed by opinion molders across the country as a beacon of hope to the underprivileged in society.

In a statement, it was noted that she has “a proven track record of transforming businesses and guiding them through turbulent times, and has become a sought-after advisor for numerous organisations across Nigeria and internationally.

“In the realm of politics, her journey has been equally impressive.

She was the first runner-up in her party’s House of Representatives primaries in March 2022, where she surpassed seasoned politicians. She was also nominated as the Deputy Governor candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State in the last 2023 general election, a position she leveraged for community social welfare and political literacy interventions.”

It added that: “Ambrose-Amawhe, who has continually showcasing her leadership prowess, has been recognised for her outstanding contributions. She was honored as one of the 100 Leading Women in the 2023 biographical compendium.”

The statement noted that beyond politics, she is deeply committed to grassroots engagement, advocating for the inclusion of marginalised groups, especially women and youths.

“As a dedicated mentor and advocate, Ambrose-Amawhe is associated with prestigious organisations such as The London Business School 30% Club, WIMBiz, where she is not just an associate but also a Fellow/Mentor of the Women on Boards Fellowship Programme.

“She is also a 2021 Fellow of ElectHer Future Lawmakers. She actively participates in initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality and enhancing governance effectiveness.”

Ambrose-Amawhe has served as a vital member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and Director of Trade and Investment at The Cross River Economic Summit Organisation. Her extensive work in emerging markets and economic expansion during crises, contributed to the development of post-COVID economic recovery plans for several state governments.

With a diverse background in media, Emana’s journey includes roles at Television Continental, Galaxy Television, and stints in radio broadcasting. Her academic credentials boast affiliations with prestigious institutions such as

INSEAD, The London Business School, the University of Ibadan and The London Academy of Media, Film, Television, reflecting her commitment to continuous learning and professional development.

In her leisure time, Emana indulges in her love for art and literature by attending exhibitions and supporting the work of indigenous artists, travels to new destinations, enjoys culinary experiences, and savors the soulful melodies of jazz and gospel music. Happily married with children, she balances her multifaceted life with grace and determination, leaving an indelible mark