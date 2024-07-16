Abia to Partner FG on Road Reconstruction, State’s Airport Project

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Abia State would partner the federal government for the reconstruction of the Ikwuano-Ikot-Ekpene federal road that links Abia and Akwa Ibom States.

The Abia State Government would also join hands with the FG to realise the state airport project, which has been listed among the major projects to be executed by the present government.

Governor Alex Otti announced the planned partnership at the weekend while addressing the congregation at the church service of Christ Embassy along Library Avenue, Umuahia.

A government house press release issued on Monday by the chief press secretary, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, said that Otti had worshipped at Christ Embassy on Sunday during an unscheduled visit to the church

“Just like we are partnering with the federal government on the airport project which will be advertised very soon, we are also partnering with the federal government on the Ikwuano Road – all the way to Akwa-Ibom, and I can assure you that very soon work will start there,” the governor said.

Otti, who has developed the habit of worshipping with different churches each Sunday, explained said that his administration recognises the body of Christ as one, adding that all the church denominations united in supporting him.

His words: “This is an opportunity to thank you all for the support that you gave before the election, during the election and after the election. And, the body of Christ was united in saying enough is enough.”

“So, we don’t discriminate because the body of Christ is one. You may have your different churches that you attend. That’s why you will see me in the Catholic Church, Methodist Church, Anglican and today I’m in Christ Embassy.”

Otti said that it was important for him to thank the Church given the support he continues to receive from the body of Christ and also very important to thank God because it is God who made his emergence as governor possible.

In his sermon, Presiding Pastor Chika Alex, described Abia as a blessed state that was neglected and poorly governed for a very long period by past leaders who preferred to work for themselves instead of working for the people.

He said that God has raised Governor Otti to rebuild Abia and bring the state to limelight thereby fulfilling his earlier prophesy that God’s own state would ultimately rise to greatness.

“And God is using you,” the pastor said to Otti, “to fulfill that prophecy. Abia State has been neglected but God has ordained you to bring the State to limelight”.

According to the man of God, Otti is being prepared by God for a higher assignment beyond Abia State, adding that the Governor was already making the attractive for people from other parts of Nigeria to come and invest.