NAF Airstrikes Eliminate Many Terrorists in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its air component of ‘Operation Whirl Punch’ has eliminated many terrorists in their hideouts in Kaduna State., NAF spokesperson Edward Gabkwet disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.



He said the terrorists were hit at various locations in Giwa and Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Gabkwet said in one of the strikes in Giwa LGA, several terrorists were eliminated while their thatched roof huts were burnt.



“In one of the strikes carried out on 12 July 2024 at terrorist Alhaji Layi’s enclave, situated in Kufan Shantu Village in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, several terrorists observed within the location were eliminated while their thatched roofed huts were burned down.

“Similarly, their logistics tucked under thick foliage were also destroyed”, Gabkwet said.

He added that similar air strikes conducted on July 13, 2024, over terrorists’ camps located inside Malum Forest in Igabi LGA, also recorded positive outcomes after the targets were acquired and engaged.



“From the Battle Damage Assessment footage, the terrorists were observed freely loitering around the forest at a compound with zinc-roofed structures. Subsequently, a precision strike was authorized, which eliminated most of the terrorists”, the NAF spokesperson said.



The statement explained that the air strikes “were initiated following thorough and credible human intelligence, alongside intelligence surveillance, and reconnaissance operations, which identified the targeted locations as enclaves of terrorists responsible for the ambush on troops at Manini on 10 July 2024.”

Gabkwet said, the NAF, “alongside surface forces, will maintain dominance in the battlespace through extensive situational awareness, regular patrols, and targeted interdiction of terrorists’ safe havens in its area of responsibility and neighbouring states.”

He added that the approach aims to effectively eliminate and eradicate terrorism and other criminal activities in the North West and North Central regions.