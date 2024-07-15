Food Shortage: FG Sends 20 Trucks of Rice to 36 States, Abuja

.Tinubu to meet labour leaders again on minimum wage Thursday



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has taken immediate step to address the issue of food shortage across the country by dispatching 20 trailer loads of 25kg rice to each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Briefing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja on Monday, Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris, said the bags of rice which had been received by the various state governments were meant to be shared among the most vulnerable in the society.

According to him: “Each state of the Federation and the FCT have received 20 trucks of rice for onward distribution to the most vulnerable to ease the food shortage being experienced”.

The Minister also announced that another meeting will be held on Thursday between President Bola Tinubu and labour leaders to discuss issue of the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The proposed meeting, he said, which is a follow up to the one held between the President and labour leaders last week will finalise discussions on the new minimum wage.

Idris further told newsmen that visa ban on Nigerian passport holders have now been lifted by the United Arab Emirates with effect from July 15, 2024.

The Minister added that an agreement had been reached between the governments of Nigeria and the UAE on the issue.

His words: “You are aware that Nigeria has been discussing with the United Arab Emirates on the issue of Visa for Nigerian passport holders going to the United Arab Emirates.

“Today, an agreement has been reached on that, and effective from today 15th July, Nigerian passport holders are able to obtain to go to the United Arab Emirates.

“Details of that will be provided to you later today when we put out a statement. But I can tell you that the agreement has been reached and effective from today, Nigerian passport holders intending to travel to the UAE are able to do so”.

It will be recalled that the UAE imposed a blanket visa ban on Nigerians in October 2022 while Emirates Airlines suspended flight operations to Nigeria in November of the same year.

