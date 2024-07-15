Court Adjourns Ali Bello’s Trial for Witness’ Evidence

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the trial of Ali Bello and his co-defendant, Dauda Suleiman, until Tuesday for the continuation of the 7th prosecution witness’s evidence.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the matter after the EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, led Aminu Rabiu, who is the PW-7, in evidence in the on-going trial of the defendants in the alleged money laundering charge.

The EFCC, in the charge, had sued Bello and Suleiman as 1st and 2nd defendants in the case.

Upon resumed hearing, Oyedepo told the court that the matter was fixed for continuation of trial and that they were ready to proceed.

Counsel for Ali Bello, Abubakar Aliyu, SAN, and Suleiman’s lawyer, Olusegun Jolaawo, SAN, equally indicated their readiness to proceed with the matter.

Rabiu, who called himself a businessman from Falala Construction Company Limited, told the court that he was into interior decoration and furniture work.

He said he knows the former Governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the two defendants who are being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency.

The witness, who said the company, Falala Construction Ltd, maintains account with Zenith Bank, said: “I did one job for the state government.

“I demolished and rebuilt Presidential Lodge in Kogi State Government’s House.”

He also said he had handled personal jobs for the former Governor in the past.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter until Tuesday for continuation of the evidence of PW-7.

It would be recalled that Justice Omotosho had, at the last hearing adjourned the matter for trial continuation after the EFCC’s witness, Olom Otane Egoro, an Access Bank staff, was cross-examined by the defence counsel.

The banker, while being led in evidence, had told the court that the EFCC, via a letter, requested for the bank statements of the Kogi Government House, for the period of 2018 to 2021.(NAN)