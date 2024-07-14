Fuel Crisis: Subsidy Removal Achieved Nothing, NANS Slams Tinubu

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has told President Bola Tinubu that fuel crisis is worsening in Nigeria, saying subsidy removal has achieved no result.

The student body said the subsidy removal regime had brought untold hardships to Nigerians and created fuel scarcity instead of making fuel available to Nigerians.

The student body stated this in a statement by NANS National Clerk of the Senate, Abdul-Yekinn Odunayo in Abeokuta yesterday. “NANS is deeply concerned about the prevailing high cost and persistent scarcity of petrol in our country.

“This crisis has continued to persist despite the removal of fuel subsidy which has brought untold hardships to Nigerians.

“This crisis is not only crippling the economy but also severely impacting the welfare and academic pursuits of students across the nation. Nigerians are experiencing unprecedented hardship and going through hell before they can get to buy fuels.

“Queues have been a common thing at petrol stations across the country despite the promise by President Bola Tinubu that fuel queues will disappear in the country after the removal of subsidy, but that has not been the case.

“The exorbitant cost of petrol has led to a sharp increase in transportation fares, caused a surge in the prices of essential goods and services. The increased cost of transportation and production is being passed on to consumers, exacerbating the already high cost of living.

“It is regrettable that, one year after the removal of subsidy the fuel crisis has even gone worse and it appears the country is operating under a curse,”

The body urged the government to take swift and decisive action to alleviate this pressing issue before Nigerians are pushed to wall.