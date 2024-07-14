England’s ‘Celebration’ Plans Unveiled

England plans an open top parade in London on Tuesday if they defeat Spain and secure their first-ever European Championship, according to Evening Standard.

Gareth Southgate’s squad will play in their second successive Euros final this evening after delivering a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the semi-finals. They will hope to make history and win the nation’s first trophy since 1966, but must first beat La Roja.

England fans may be tempted to book some time off work next week, as their heroes plan to stage a victory parade around the streets of London in the event of victory.

They will first be honoured by the Royal Family and the King himself at Buckingham Palace. Here, they will also be greeted by new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who will also be at the highly-anticipated final in Berlin.

Prince William, as president of the Football Association, is expected to hold a reception with the squad on Monday.

The following day, public celebrations will commence, where England fans who were unable to get tickets to see their favourite stars out in Germany will have the chance to cheer on their players on home soil.

An open top bus parade is expected to travel through Trafalgar Square and The Mall towards the Palace.

Of course, these plans will only take place if England are able to defeat Spain and end their search for European success. Three Lions boss Southgate has become the first manager to guide the nation to two Euros finals after last taking charge of England in the final at Euro 2020, where they fell to Italy.