At Osoba’s Book Launch, FG Vows to Tackle Food Crisis, Reduce Cost of Living

Festus Akanbi in Lagos and Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday vowed that his administration would address food insecurity in the country and drive down the cost of living for the citizens.

Tinubu said the government’s recent decision to temporarily suspend tariffs on imported grains and other essential food items were short-term measures to address the rising food prices across the country.



This is just as the former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba called for cooperation with Tinubu’s efforts to turn things around, declaring that after this current darkness, there would be a great joy in the country.

The Senate had on Tuesday urged the federal government to immediately address the issue of food insecurity in order to avert an imminent crisis.

Last Wednesday, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, announced the suspension of duties, tariffs, and taxes on the importation of food commodities.



Speaking at the public presentation of Chief Osoba’s book “My Life in the Public Eye” in Lagos, the president noted that these measures were specifically aimed at tackling food shortages and improving affordability for consumers.

“We are taking steps to address food shortages by temporarily removing tariffs on imported grains and other food items,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, stressed that this action was part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance living conditions for all Nigerians.



While addressing short-term challenges, President Tinubu also reiterated the importance of long-term food self-sufficiency.

“We will continue to drive local production and ensure that we produce what we eat and use locally,” he added.

The president also emphasised the importance of Nigeria’s diversity and unity, calling it a vital lesson for the nation, particularly during challenging times.

“As we work to overcome our current challenges, we must remember that unity and cooperation are essential,” President Tinubu stated, urging Nigerians to support the administration’s efforts to improve living conditions,” he added.

As the event coincided with Osoba’s upcoming 85th birthday, President Tinubu expressed gratitude for Osoba’s continued health and active lifestyle, wishing him many more years of good health.



He commended Osoba, whom he affectionately referred to as “Aremo 1,” for his significant contributions to Nigerian journalism and politics.

Tinubu noted Osoba’s role as a two-time governor of Ogun State and his important involvement in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), a coalition formed in 1994 in response to the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which was widely believed to have been won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

NADECO consisted of various pro-democracy activists, politicians, and civil society leaders. Notable members included Chief Anthony Enahoro, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and Chief Olusegun Osoba, among others



“We owe him a debt of gratitude for his sacrifices,” Tinubu said.

He encouraged other leaders to follow Osoba’s example by writing books to share their experiences and provide guidance for future generations.

Earlier in a statement issued yesterday, President Tinubu had congratulated Osoba on his 85th birthday.

President Tinubu, according to the statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, celebrated his long-time friend for his commitment to progressive ideals and passion for Nigeria’s development.



The president commended him for his new book and his inspiring story, particularly his achievements as a public servant.

Tinubu said Osoba’s achievements would inspire future leaders and members of the press to commit to consistently manifesting his core characteristics of integrity, accountability, doggedness, and hard work.



Speaking at the book presentation, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio described Osoba as someone honoured by God with a long life.

He said Osoba had contributed a lot to humanity, adding that over the years, he had helped in shaping the future of democracy in Ogun State and Nigeria.

“We thank the celebrant for launching a book today. By putting his thoughts on paper, he has helped in mentoring the younger generation. His contributions to democracy and journalism are enormous,” he said.

Akpabio called on Nigerians to support President Tinubu in his quest to deliver the dividends of good governance to all citizens.

Also speaking, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, praised the laudable attributes of the celebrant, which he said were worth emulating.



Akume said Osoba remained a great adviser who was committed to Nigeria’s democratic development.

On his part, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described the celebrant as a towering figure who had lived a life of service to humanity, thus attracting many chieftaincy titles and awards.

“He has made a mark in public service and journalism within Nigeria and beyond. His attributes are worthy of emulation and a reference point for our future generations,” he said.



Abiodun pointedly noted that Aremo Osoba’s immense contributions to journalism in Nigeria would continue to be a reference point in contemporary Nigeria political history, especially during the dark days of the military, recalling that his bravery in journalism led to the discovery of the bodies of the late Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa and the Minister of Finance, Sir Okotie Eboh after they were massacred in Nigeria’s first military coup.

Also speaking, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, appealed to Osoba and his generation of journalists to help the younger ones in terms of public commentary.

Sanwo-Olu said that there was a need for constructive public commentary, regretting that destructive public commentary was negatively affecting national development.



“Say it when it is right,” he told commentators.

On his part, former Governor James Ibori of Delta State said that Osoba was wise, experienced, and had deep knowledge of Nigeria, stressing that the former Ogun State governor was always willing to give good counsel.

There were goodwill messages by the former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; and business moguls, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Chief Mike Adenuga.

Osoba: After this Current Darkness, there ‘ll Be Great Joy in Nigeria

Also speaking at the occasion, Osoba called for cooperation with the incumbent administration’s efforts to turn things around, pointing out that after this current darkness, there would be great joy in the country.

The former governor who expressed confidence in the ability of Tinubu’s administration to turn things around soon said, “Our leader in Yorubaland, the late Obafemi Awolowo said after darkness, there will be a great dawn and a great light. I’m confident that after all that is going on, that the great dawn and the great light will manifest.”



According to him, “Now, the Vice President is here; I don’t know how to thank him. When I had a major operation in London; to my shock, he and Senator Solomon Olamilekan came with 18 senators to my house in London to commiserate with me. Mr. Vice President, I thank you because you have always exhibited extensive interest and love for me. Same with the Senate President who I call uncommon.



“You can see what has happened today. You have always been respectful to me; even when you were a governor. When you talk of the Deputy Senate President, where do I start from? He will not only come to me; he will come with an envelope. Like the Yoruba say, when the rabbit becomes old, he lives on the breast of the children. To my family, they give me the greatest joy in life. And I want to thank my wife, who is difficult to live with. She says so and I say so. She has been the greatest pillar,” Osoba explained.



Other dignitaries at the event also include former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola; Senator representing Borno South, Alli Ndume; former Governors of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Niyi Adebayo, and former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Segun Adesegun.



Others are Former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Femi Pedro; Publisher of Vanguard newspapers, Sam Amuka; Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Publisher of Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Ibru; Founder of Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko; chieftain of NADECO, Ayo Opadokun; Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, among others.