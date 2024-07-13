Hello, FBN Holdings​

  • Saturday, 13th July, 2024

I bought some shares through Quantum Securities which today I can’t locate or trace. I had shares in Daar Comms, FBN HOLDINGS and Livestock Feeds.I started becoming worried when I was not receiving dividends from FBN HOLDINGS and all efforts to trace or locate the stock broker whom I bought the shares from at their office at Nnebisi Road, Asaba, Delta State proved abortive as their office is no longer there. All efforts to get their address online also proved abortive. Please help me use your good office to get my shares back.

Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem, Asaba

