FG Pledges Commitment to CARE Nigeria, NGO Launches 6- Year Strategy

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has pledged its total support and commitment to CARE Nigeria, a nongovernmental organisation in its humanitarian work, particularly as it affects the lives of women and children.

Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action to President Bola Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale, stated this at the launch of CARE’s 2024-2030 strategy, themed ‘Leading Local, Connecting Globally for Impact’ in Abuja, yesterday.

He said, “Institutions like CARE Nigeria continue to provide hope for our people, catering directly to their specific needs at the grassroots level of our society.

“They can rest assured that they will continue to have the full support and cooperation of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The sub-national governments of Nigeria, and certainly we, will do our part to enhance coordination between our multilateral partners and the excellent work your organisation continues to do for our people,” he said.

In his welcome address, Country Director of CARE Nigeria, Dr. Hussaini Abdu, said, “The 2024-2030 strategy we are launching today results from two years of dedicated work.

“This strategy has been shaped by an in-depth analysis of our six-year presence in Nigeria and extensive consultations with local and international partners and key stakeholders, many of whom are here with us today.

“These conversations and consultations have helped us understand Nigeria’s regional significance, needs, and national goals.

“As we embark on this new strategy, we reaffirm our commitment to working in partnership to support local leadership and foster global connections.

“Our aim is to create a more just, equitable, and sustainable world for all. With this new strategy, we are confident that we can achieve an even more significant impact and make a difference in the lives of many,” Abdu said.

In her remarks, the West and Central African Regional Director of CARE, Balla Mousa Sidibe, said, “Our commitment is to continue to support resilience and development efforts in other parts of the country, paving the way for a brighter future.

According to her ,this strategy is not just about addressing immediate needs; it is about building resilience, empowering local communities, and fostering sustainable development that will have a lasting impact.

“As we embark on this ambitious journey, I want to reiterate the unwavering commitment of CARE’s regional leadership to supporting CARE Nigeria in implementing this strategy.

“We recognise the importance of our work in Nigeria and are fully dedicated to providing the necessary support and resources to ensure its success. Our commitment is steadfast, and we are here for the long haul,” Sidibe said.

CARE began its work in Yobe and Borno, responding to the humanitarian crisis in the North-east, and has since expanded its efforts to integrate humanitarian aid with development initiatives across more than nine states.