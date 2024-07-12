Tinubu’s ADC Becomes Traditional Ruler in Kwara

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu’s Aide-De-Camp, Lt Colonel Nurudeen Yusuf, has been named the new Elemona of Ilemona land in Oyun local government area of Kwara state.

With the demise of his father, the former Elemona in May, 2024, the community’s king makers chose Lt Col. Yusuf as their new traditional ruler, citing his kindness and humanitarian gestures to the community.

After due authorization from the Nigerian Army and approval from the Kwara State Governor and Traditional Council of Chiefs, Lt Col. Yusuf will be presented with his staff of office by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

As the Elemona of Ilemona land, Oba Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, Fiwadade Ilufemiloye Oyekanmi II, will appoint regents to manage the throne until his retirement from active military service.

This unique blend of traditional and military leadership marks a new chapter in Ilemona’s history, with the President’s ADC set to serve his community in a new capacity.