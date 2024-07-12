Presidency Adopts Multipronged Measures to Combat Food Insecurity

* Shettima inaugurates presidential food systems unit to harness resources, ideas

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency has engaged the states, development partners and other critical stakeholders in the ongoing efforts to address the soaring prices of commodities and general food insecurity in the country.

To this end, Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Friday inaugurated the Presidential Food Systems Coordination Unit (PFSCU) as part of efforts by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to tackle hunger and hardship in the land.

This was sequel to a presentation by the Technical Assistant to the President on Agriculture, Office of the Vice President, Marion Moon.

Addressing members of the group comprising governors, cabinet ministers and representatives of development partners, Shettima said: “The nation is facing a rare food security crisis and the sooner we come to terms with the reality, the better.

“Food insecurity endangers the very basis of our democratic experiment and this is why all hands have to be on deck. We are in a food security crisis but it also provides us the opportunity to re-engineer and reposition the nation on a firmer footing.”

Outlining the mandate of the PFSCU, the vice-president said the unit was not created to usurp the functions of the Ministry of Agriculture, noting that the urgency and seriousness of the matter at hand requires the ideas and resources of all stakeholders.

Shettima made reference to the Green Imperative Programme, a government-catalyzed, private sector-driven, agricultural industrialization programme, as one initiative which the PFSCU must work assiduously to activate and operationalize.

He stressed that with improved farming practices, improved seeds, use of fertilizers, Nigeria’s agricultural productivity could be turned around for the better.

Earlier, state governors in the committee outlined plans to modernise farming practices, increase crop yields and transform Nigeria into a self-sufficient food producer.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State said Cross River State is looking to feed the country, adding that his government must modernize agriculture to feed the population.

“We are an agrarian state, and we have stepped up our game,” Otu noted.

On his part, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State emphasised the need for a coordinated approach, citing low productivity and population growth as a major challenge to the nation’s food security drive.

He called for investment in commercial agriculture, improved funding and enhanced security for farmers.

Also, Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, highlighted the state’s potential to achieve food security.

According to him, “All that is needed is the political will to drive the process. Our lands are very fertile. In Jigawa, there are places where we are yielding 10 tonnes per hectare of rice. There are so many places like that. As of today, our average in Jigawa State is about 12.56 per hectare. We are on the right course. What we need is sustained political will.”

Also speaking, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, proposed his state as a pilot for the president’s food security initiative.

He revealed that Niger State has invested over N100 billion in agricultural mechanization, with 5,000 tractors and 20 pilot irrigation systems available.

Bago called for support from the Federal Government, World Bank and other development partners to ensure the success of these initiatives.

The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Patricia Obila, who also spoke on the state’s unique topography and its potential to enhance its renowned Ebonyi rice production, noted the need to introduce tractor mechanization to ensure all year-round production and leverage youth participation by incentivizing agriculture with farm settlements equipped with necessary social amenities.

On his part, the Country Representative of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), Mr Dominique Koffy Kouacou, who spoke on behalf of a group of donors, pledged their commitment to the success of all the efforts by the Federal Government aimed at addressing food insecurity in the country.

He said the enthusiasm exhibited by the president and vice-president in addressing challenges in the agricultural sector is commendable and has reawakened the commitment of donors in the sector, assuring the audience that they were fully on board with the government.

* Shettima inaugurates presidential food systems unit to harness resources, ideas

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency has engaged the states, development partners and other critical stakeholders in the ongoing efforts to address the soaring prices of commodities and general food insecurity in the country.

To this end, Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Friday inaugurated the Presidential Food Systems Coordination Unit (PFSCU) as part of efforts by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to tackle hunger and hardship in the land.

This was sequel to a presentation by the Technical Assistant to the President on Agriculture, Office of the Vice President, Marion Moon.

Addressing members of the group comprising governors, cabinet ministers and representatives of development partners, Shettima said: “The nation is facing a rare food security crisis and the sooner we come to terms with the reality, the better.

“Food insecurity endangers the very basis of our democratic experiment and this is why all hands have to be on deck. We are in a food security crisis but it also provides us the opportunity to re-engineer and reposition the nation on a firmer footing.”

Outlining the mandate of the PFSCU, the vice-president said the unit was not created to usurp the functions of the Ministry of Agriculture, noting that the urgency and seriousness of the matter at hand requires the ideas and resources of all stakeholders.

Shettima made reference to the Green Imperative Programme, a government-catalyzed, private sector-driven, agricultural industrialization programme, as one initiative which the PFSCU must work assiduously to activate and operationalize.

He stressed that with improved farming practices, improved seeds, use of fertilizers, Nigeria’s agricultural productivity could be turned around for the better.

Earlier, state governors in the committee outlined plans to modernise farming practices, increase crop yields and transform Nigeria into a self-sufficient food producer.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State said Cross River State is looking to feed the country, adding that his government must modernize agriculture to feed the population.

“We are an agrarian state, and we have stepped up our game,” Otu noted.

On his part, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State emphasised the need for a coordinated approach, citing low productivity and population growth as a major challenge to the nation’s food security drive.

He called for investment in commercial agriculture, improved funding and enhanced security for farmers.

Also, Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, highlighted the state’s potential to achieve food security.

According to him, “All that is needed is the political will to drive the process. Our lands are very fertile. In Jigawa, there are places where we are yielding 10 tonnes per hectare of rice. There are so many places like that. As of today, our average in Jigawa State is about 12.56 per hectare. We are on the right course. What we need is sustained political will.”

Also speaking, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, proposed his state as a pilot for the president’s food security initiative.

He revealed that Niger State has invested over N100 billion in agricultural mechanization, with 5,000 tractors and 20 pilot irrigation systems available.

Bago called for support from the Federal Government, World Bank and other development partners to ensure the success of these initiatives.

The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Patricia Obila, who also spoke on the state’s unique topography and its potential to enhance its renowned Ebonyi rice production, noted the need to introduce tractor mechanization to ensure all year-round production and leverage youth participation by incentivizing agriculture with farm settlements equipped with necessary social amenities.

On his part, the Country Representative of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), Mr Dominique Koffy Kouacou, who spoke on behalf of a group of donors, pledged their commitment to the success of all the efforts by the Federal Government aimed at addressing food insecurity in the country.

He said the enthusiasm exhibited by the president and vice-president in addressing challenges in the agricultural sector is commendable and has reawakened the commitment of donors in the sector, assuring the audience that they were fully on board with the government.