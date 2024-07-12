Bebe Andrew-Jaja: How Kreme is Revolutionising Beauty Education in Nigeria

In this interview, Licensed Aesthetician, and Founder of Kreme Aesthetics Services, Bebe Andrew-Jaja, speaks with Sunday Ehigiator on her journey into the beauty industry, and how Kreme is revolutionising beauty education in Nigeria

How did this journey begin for you, considering your first degree was in something different?

Before starting my journey in the beauty industry, I received my BA in International Studies and Political science from the University of Oklahoma and my MA in international studies and diplomacy from the University of London (SOAS).

After that, I began working in the UK corporate world, but I never felt satisfied, so I decided to use my skincare passion to fill that void.

As a teenager, my mum and I bonded over skincare as I tried to navigate skin conditions caused by hormonal issues.

From there it became an area of interest we regularly discussed, sharing our perspective on products and treatments. Before I decided to take the plunge and pursue my passion, I got my mother to cosign, and I fully immersed myself into what I feel is my life’s calling.

I started by getting a Diploma in Aesthetics, from Avenue Five Institute, and then went on to practice. After 10 years of practising as a licensed aesthetician, I acquired my senior laser technician license from Texas Laser Institute. The fulfilment I have experienced throughout this journey has been indescribable

With your commendable years of experience, how would you rate the acceptance of Aesthetic services among Nigerians?

Nigeria appears to be very open to aesthetics and skincare, which is positive and in line with the clients I service in the US. However, I have observed that there is an opportunity for Nigerians to get more educated on products and services, to empower them to determine what truly provides value from what may cause harm to their skin; I believe with continued exposure and education from this growing industry they will naturally get there.

Would you say there is a shift in the perception of beauty among Nigerians?

Yes, I have observed a growing diversity in acceptable skin, hair and body type beauty standards in Nigeria. For example, focusing on skin tone, despite the perception that skin bleaching is very prevalent in Nigeria, what I have observed is that there is actually a growing appreciation of different skin tones and more of a focus on skin health, and not necessarily skin colour.

How would you define healthy skin and what’s the importance of having healthy skin as part of general wellbeing?

At a very basic level, healthy skin has the right balance of hydration (water) and sebum (oil). For example, excessive sebum can trigger acne, which would require hydration treatment to counter the effects. Similar to general health and wellness, maintaining healthy skin through continuous preventative routines and procedures, minimizes the risk of conditions that would require extensive treatment and negatively impact lifestyle or confidence.

Tell us about Kreme and how it is revolutionizing standards of beauty and well-being among Nigerians?

Kreme isn’t necessarily revolutionizing standards of beauty and wellbeing, but revolutionizing beauty education. We are focused on empowering our clients with knowledge through whatever means that resonates.

We want our clients to leave us knowing exactly what their skin is and what it needs, so they know how to take care of their skin, even if we are not available to cater to them.

Our approach to education goes beyond skin, we want to educate our clients on overall well-being from a non-judgmental inclusive place. We do this by embodying integrity, empathy, and inquisitiveness in our approach to work.

Kreme Skin Studios is the ultimate modern haven for total wellness, dedicated to transforming skin health through a progressive approach. Our vision is to shift our clients’ perspective from aggressive treatments to progressive solutions, promoting a comprehensive wellness lifestyle.

We provide an essential regimen of personal renewal and social connectivity, offering a blend of physical and virtual spaces where clients receive customized attention in an upbeat, luxurious environment.

Our services include complimentary personalized consultations with licensed skin experts, express and advanced facials with enhancements, face and body products, a café and juice bar, a products testing area, and very soon we will be adding laser services.

You can visit our online store at www.kreme.ng or explore our physical skincare store located at our clinic for an unparalleled experience in skin health and total wellness

There are also safety concerns when it comes to aesthetic and laser services, what’s your take on this and what sets Kreme apart?

At Kreme, we prioritize education; we educate our staff as well as our clients. The quality of our education is due to our direct partnerships with the brands, the experience and qualifications of our staff, and the emphasis on continuous learning. Through this, we are fully up to date on safety standards and technical advancements.

Are your services well-certified and approved by appropriate regulators and National bodies?

Yes

What is Kreme’s philosophy, who can access your services and how can it be accessed?

Our ethos is customer service, education, integrity, and community. Our vision is to change our clients’ perspective of skincare from skin repair to skin health while exposing them to a holistic wellness lifestyle.

We offer a myriad of customized essential regimens and treatments targeting entry-level clients new to skincare, to advanced clients looking for improvements. All of this is done in our virtual and physical upbeat social environments of accessible luxury. Before