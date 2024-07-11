Rivers  Monarch Decries High Rate of  Out -of-School Children  

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Paramount Ruler of Rumuorlumeni community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Highness, Victor Okocha, has lamented the high rate of out-of-school children in the country.

This is as the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, has donated educational materials to three primary schools in Rumuolumeni community.

Speaking at the distribution of the educational materials performed by the Commander of NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Igbo, the monarch regretted that educational system in Nigeria at the moment is suffering, with most children dropping out of school because they are not getting enough needed support.

He said: “Last year, I made a study and I found out that Nigeria is battling with high number of out-of-school children, it is over 20 million.

“Some of the reasons why Nigeria is in that situation is because there is less or not much support to education. So, on behalf of the good people of Rumuolumeni kingdom and the pupils, we express our gratitude to the Navy, especially the NNS Pathfinder for this kind gesture.”

The monarch called for more support from the government, institutions and stakeholders to promote education in the society, saying that “Education is a preparatory ground for the future. Whatever it is that should be done to promote education needs to be done, we are also going to do it.”

He, however, expressed the community’s appreciation to the Commodore Igbo-led NNS Pathfinder, and the Nigerian Navy for supporting the education of their children with the provision of learning and writing materials to schools in the kingdom.

While distributing the materials, Commandore Igbo said the initiative was in line with the mandate of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Nigerian Navy to enhance the educational pursuit of its host communities.

Igbo said the Nigerian Navy identifies and recognises the importance of education among the youths and children, noting that “they are the future of our nation, Nigeria.

“Today, we are supplying these three schools with educational materials. This is one of the Chief of Naval Staff mandates to enhance education in the communities where naval established are, and Rumuolumeni is one of the host communities that we are today presenting this educational materials to the pupils.

“We know that education is very important to the growth of any nation and this the right time to be part of the success you all will have tomorrow. A country that does not take the education of it’s population serious, especially the young ones, such nation will not progress.

“So, it is the wish of the Chief of Naval Staff and the Nigerian Navy that our children will have a brighter future.”

He added that aside their primary task of securing the people and government assets in their areas of operation, the Navy is committed to the development of its host communities in all ramifications through corporate social responsibilities.

He also used the medium to warn all those involved in any form crime and criminality in the area to repent or have themselves to blame.

“We are not only for the security of the people, we are also committed to their development which we make our contributions through corporate social responsibilities. To the criminals out there, we are advising them to abandon their criminal activities and live a responsible life.”

THISDAY observed that over 9,500 exercise and drawing books and other writing tools were distributed to the pupils of Community Primary School, Mgbuodohia, Community Primary School Nkpor and Community Primary School Mgbuosimini, all in Rumuorlumeni kingdom during the one day Free Education Rhapsody to the people of Rumuolumeni by the Base.