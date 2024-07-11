Mbah Begins Construction of Science, Technical Schools in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has commenced the construction of a total of eight Science, Technical, and Vocational (STV) Schools across the state.

Commissioner for Education in the state, Ndubueze Mbah, made this known yesterday during the inspection of work at the Government Technical College (GTC), Enugu where the project commenced.

Mbah said that there would be three models of the STV Schools focusing on Science and Technology; Building and Architecture; and Industrial Agriculture.

He said that the initiative was a reflection of the Mbah-led administration’s 33 per cent allocation to the education sector in the Enugu State 2024 budget.

He, however, regretted that the GTC, Enugu, had lost its glory, reiterating the determination of the present administration to refocus the young ones of the state on science, technical, and vocational education underlined by practical learning to help them fit into the 21st Century industry.

“As you could see, this historic institution established in 1948 has lost its former glory. The buildings all around us are in different stages of dilapidation. But we are happy to share with Ndi Enugu the good news that the Enugu State Government has already embarked on a very audacious education reform project to establish eight brand new Science, Technical, and Vocational Schools servicing SS1 to SS3 in the STVSMB category of schools, starting with GTC,” he said.

Mbah also announced the government’s plan to additionally build a smart green school at the GTC, Enugu premises to ensure easy pathway to science, technical and vocational education in this same environment for the students.

Reacting, the Principal of GTC, Enugu, Christopher Isife, described the STV School project at GTC as a game changer for the long forgotten and dilapidated institution.