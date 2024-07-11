Huawei Honours TD Africa with Multiple Awards

TD Africa Limited, once again took the centre stage as it was decorated with multiple awards at the just concluded Huawei Connect 2024 which took place at the Sandton Convention Center, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The event which had the themed: ‘Accelerate Industrial Intelligence’ attracted policy makers, tech enthusiasts and industry leaders to among other things celebrate outstanding partners in its distribution chain and unveil new additions of its solutions.

TD Africa’s honour was first, for its outstanding performance in unrivalled after- sales support services, which engender customer satisfaction; second, for its exceptional distribution channel which reflects its understanding of the market, extensive network, and strong relationships across the continent; and third, for its unwavering commitment to skills development, equipping partners and resellers with the requisite knowledge and expertise to effectively sell and support

Huawei’s products.

To the three, TD Africa bagged the awards for: Authorised Service Centre in

Africa, Distributor Partner of the Year, and Training Partner of the Year, respectively.

The awards buttress the Nigerian company’s position as a trusted partner and

a key driver of Huawei’s success in Africa as its dedication to service, distribution excellence, and skills development resonates with the broader themes of collaboration and capacity building that underscored the 2024 edition of Huawei

Connect.

While Huawei emphasised its commitment to developing digital talent in Africa through various initiatives and collaborations to further unlock the region’s digital potentials, it also showcased its cloud computing solutions designed to empower businesses with scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency.

Buttressing the commitment, the Coordinating Managing Director at TD Africa, Mrs. Chioma Chimere, said collaboration in driving digital transformation and bridging the digital divide cannot be over emphasised.