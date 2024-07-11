Gov Yahaya Unveils Major Agric Project to Transform Gombe into Cassava Hub

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, has allocated 500 hectares of land for cassava cultivation across the 11 local government areas of the state.

He said the groundbreaking measure is aimed at revolutionising agriculture and boosting food security in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ambitious project was unveiled during a recent expanded security council meeting presided by Governor Yahaya in Gombe.

During the meeting yesterday, the governor outlined the details of the programme, directing each of the 11 local government councils to earmark 40 hectares of land, specifically for cassava farming.

The decision to focus on cassava cultivation, according to the governor, came after extensive research into its nutritional value and versatility in food processing.

He emphasized that the step taken to boost cassava production, is not just about increasing agricultural output, but also about addressing the pressing issues of hunger and food scarcity as well as “our resolve to transform Gombe State into a hub of cassava production in Africa.

“Cassava, a root crop, is known for its high carbohydrate content and its ability to thrive in various climatic conditions.”

The governor expressed optimism that the project would significantly impact the economy of Gombe State by attracting traders and investors from across Africa and beyond.

He reflected on the recent mission to the Kingdom of Morocco, where he led a delegation to understudy modern agricultural practices and technologies with a view to replicating same in the state.

Yahaya, therefore, directed the local government council chairpersons to not only allocate the lands but also identify and provide necessary support for farmers, ensuring the successful implementation of the project in their respective areas.

The Chairman of Gombe Local Government Council, Sani Ahmad Haruna, in his response, stated that: “We are determined to stop at nothing to ensure the success of this initiative, as His Excellency’s commitment to the development of our state is unwavering, and I have the faith in our capacity to drive this project forward.”