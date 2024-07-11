  • Thursday, 11th July, 2024

Alumni Association Felicitates Governing Council of UNILORIN  

The National President, Dr. Stephen Olawale Fasakin, the Executive Committee and the entire members of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association Worldwide  have felicitated the newly appointed Chairman of the  Governing Council of the University of Ilorin, His Excellency Abiodun Aluko and other members of the council.

The Alumni Association members in a statement yesterday said: “We eulogise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu  for these worthy appointments and beseech the members of the Board to leave no stone unturned in raising the standard of the better by far University from its present level.

“We believe that the new members’ expertise will undoubtedly bear fruit in this their new assignment in no distant time. Their commitment and discipline in carrying out their responsibilities will surely reflect in a better administration of the University.” 

“It is the firm belief of the Alumni Association that Aluko’s tenure will positively correct the wrongs, anomalies and injustices currently plaguing the University. We thus wish the new Governing Council a very successful tenure of office.”

