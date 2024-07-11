Aiyedatiwa Presents Patrol Vehicles to Security Agencies in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has handed over 25 operational vehicles to various security agencies in the state.

It was the first batch of the provision of operational vehicles to boost security by the administration.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony in Akure yesterday, the governor emphasised the vital role that the security agencies play in safeguarding the lives and properties of the people of the State.

The governor said: “As an integral part of government functionaries, it is no gainsaying that security agencies are pivotal to the overall security architecture of any society. This daunting task often requires patrolling from one location to another. To ease this important yet herculean function, we are providing these high-grade Toyota Hilux vehicles to enhance performance in the discharge of their security mandate.”

Reflecting on the legacy of his predecessor, the late Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, who was instrumental in establishing the South West Security Network, also known as the Amotekun Corps, Governor Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising the security and safety of residents.

“I remain steadfastly committed to putting the security and safety of our people first. Since I assumed office, I have consistently emphasized the need for all security stakeholders and state actors to work as one to secure lives and property,” he added.

The governor also highlighted the increased need for security during election periods, acknowledging the surge in criminal activities during such times. He noted that the new vehicles would motivate and assist security agencies in their critical duties.

He assured the people that his administration would continue to support security agencies, promising that those who did not benefit from this batch would receive their vehicles in due course.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also promised continued logistic support and urged the security agencies to make good use of the vehicles to maintain law and order in the state.

“It should be noted that these vehicles are in addition to the regular logistic support we have been providing for all our security outfits.

“While assuring you that this kind of intervention shall continue subject to availability of funds, I charge you to make good use of these vehicles and continue to work tirelessly to keep our State safe. To the good people of the Sunshine State, we assure you that we will not relent in creating a secure and prosperous environment for all,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Tayo Oluwatuyi, emphasised the current administration’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency of security agencies within Ondo State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Mr. Gbenga Atiba, and the Ondo Stats Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abayomi Oladipo, thanked the governor for providing the vehicles despite the high exchange rates, assuring the people that they will be used strictly for security purposes.