2027 Elections: Nobody is Too Big to Be Voted Out, El-Rufai’s Son Warns Tinubu

Sunday Ehigiator





In a subliminal message to President Bola Tinubu, Bashir El-Rufai, son of a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has warned the president about the possibilities in the2027 election.

In a post on his social media account, yesterday, the youngerEl-Rufai, cautioned that, “no individual is too powerful to be voted out of office by the people,” hinting that such a fate would be inevitable and without repercussions

He said people should forget all the intimidations flying around, especially in Kaduna State, saying they should be patient.

He somewhat referred to Tinubu, when he said that even the IMF and the World Bank would not save the “people” when the time comes, adding: “Political strategist una. That one na for Lagos.”

Tinubu is widely regarded as a skilled political strategist, an assumption believed to have worked for him during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, then senior Nasir El-Rufai, has faced accusations of mismanaging public funds during his tenure as governor of Kaduna State.

Unfortunately, for someone, who played a significant role in the election of Tinubu but was dropped from the ministerial screening before the ordeal he currently faces in his state, there is the belief that his plight was being remote-controlled from a higher place.

Bashir said: “Nobody is too big to be elected out of office by the people. It will happen & wallahi nothing will happen. So forget all these intimidations flying up and down. Let us be patient.

“Even IMF & World Bank no go save una that time. Political strategist una. That one na for Lagos.”

In a follow-up post, Bashir El-Rufai clarified that he hadn’t mentioned any specific names, reiterating his refusal to back a dismal governance record masquerading as a harmful, ethnically-driven political ploy.

He emphasised that no one could coerce him into supporting such a failed approach.

“I didn’t call names o, but due to their guilt, they already know who is being spoken about. Wallahi, none of you will force anyone to support this utter failure of governance disguised as a useless, dangerous ethnocentric political strategy.”