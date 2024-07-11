  • Thursday, 11th July, 2024

10 Killed by Gunmen in Benue Community

Nigeria | 48 mins ago

George Okoh in Makurdi

10 people were killed by gunmen in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State in the early hours of yesterday. The gunmen were reported to have unleashed mayhem  on the Olegumachi community in Agatu and burnt down houses.

The attack, which  came barely four days after three people, including an aged couple were killed in the Ikpele community in the same local government.

According to a source,  the gunmen stormed Olegumachi Tuesday evening and operated  till yesterday  morning.

Confirming the incident to journalists  yesterday  in a telephone chat, the Chairman of the local government, Phillip Ebenyakwu, said that 10 people were killed and seven houses set ablaze.

The chairman said: “Yes, it’s confirmed.  There  was an attack. What they gave me is 10 (those killed)

“They (gunmen) were armed with sophisticated weapons, they were looting, robbing and burning houses and killed people.

“About seven houses were burnt down. They went away with many properties and animals such as goats and fowls.

Ebenyakwu said he had reported the incident to the police and the Department of State Security.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to get the report from the Divisional Police Officer in Agatu.

