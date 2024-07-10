Zamfara Okays N4bn Central Motor Park in Gusau

Zamfara State government has approved the construction of ultra-modern central motor park in the capital, Gusau, as part of its ongoing Urban Renewal project.

A statement on Wednesday by Governor Dauda Lawal’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the state’s Executive Council gave approval for the project during an extra-ordinary meeting presided by the Governor.

The statement noted that the meeting deliberated on some other vital issues beneficial to the state.

According to the statement, “the council approved the award of the contract for the construction of an ultra-modern central motor at the cost of N4,854,135,954.53.

“The construction of the park is a crucial component of the state’s Urban Renewal project and will significantly enhance the state’s transport infrastructure and service delivery.

“The project is to be jointly funded by the Ministry for Local Government and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Tourism, while the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure will supervise its execution.

“The Ministry of Works has already designed and developed an in-house bill for the project and submitted it to the State Bureau of Public Procurement which has provided no objections to the proposal.

“The ultra-modern central motor park includes the components such as the construction of offices for government and union use, establishment of a fire station, construction of guest lodges, clinic, setting up of a police station, construction a warehouse, installation of a POS centre and establishment of a mechanical centre and car wash.”