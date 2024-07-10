Wrong Handling of Minimum Wage Agitation May Provoke Protests, Says Ex-military Spokesman

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja





A former Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj. Gen. Chris Olukolade (rtd), has said that the current minimum wage demand by Nigerian workers may spark nationwide protests if not properly handled by the authorities.

The ex-military spokesperson also tasked warring political actors in the Rivers State political crisis to sheathe their swords in the interest of national security, arguing that the crisis has the propensity to spread to other part of the country.

Olukolade who is also the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), said this while addressing a press conference on behalf of the centre in Abuja.

He also frowned at the growing dissemination of fake news and disinformation as well as escalation of violent rhetoric on the social media space.

Olukolade said: “The recent escalation of violent rhetoric and the posturing by some political, religious and community leaders, and even non-state actors alike, have the potential to turn violent conflict and aggravate the already worrisome internal security challenges assailing our country.

“In our conflict trends analysis, for the second quarter of the year 2024, we have identified potentially violent or volatile developments in the country which we believe could spark off unnecessary crises with far-reaching consequences to our national security if they are not well managed. And that’s why I want to identify the ones we can pick on, among many others.

“First in that list is the yet to be resolved minimum wage issue that has pitched the labour movement against the federal government. We do not subscribe to the idea of sweeping this issue under the carpet.

“We therefore want to unequivocally call on the government and the organised private sector to summon the required courage to take decision on this matter, and to meet and resolve it once and for all than constantly postponing resolution of this issue”.

Noting that it was time to conclude the negotiation that had lasted so long, the former military man said nobody should think that the protracted crisis had disappeared on its own.

He said those who believe that replicating the destructive protests in Kenya will be a way to resolve any crisis are calling for what is not consistent with the future and desire for a peaceful and progressive nation.

“The protracted political feud in the Rivers State is also a matter that has featured prominently in reportage and has tendencies towards crisis. We are using this opportunity to call on those involved to relate. And when they relate, we believe that this could be solved and there’s no need to plunge that state into crisis,” he said.

He noted that the centre did not want to see a ripple effect of whatever is going on in terms of the altercations at the moment in other areas.

The former army top shot said that as a country that is grappling with the various internal security challenges, the CCC was cautioning against opening up another theatre of crisis.

The centre urged all citizens to embrace peace and security and refrain from any actions that may further exacerbate the situation.

Olukolade also appealed to the political, religious and community leaders to work together to address the underlying issues driving the tension and promote dialogue.