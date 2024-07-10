‘Water treatment processes, an integral aspect of LNG plants’, says Expert

Water treatment processes are an important aspect of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) plants, as these facilities require large volumes of water for various operational and support purposes. Water treatment processes in LNG plants play a critical role in addressing environmental challenges and ensuring sustainability of water resources is key for LNG plants that use water cooling process.

According to Liquefied Natural Gas Plants Operations and Competency Assurance Specialist, Dr. Olawe Tula, Engineers can optimize the design, operation, and performance of water treatment systems, as a means of mitigating the environmental impacts and improving the overall efficiency of LNG plants.

“Water treatment processes play a pivotal role in LNG plants, ensuring the provision of clean and safe water for various industrial and domestic applications. As global concerns regarding water scarcity and environmental pollution continue to escalate, there is an increasing demand for effective water treatment solutions that address these challenges,” he said.

Olawe stated that industrial processes, and urbanization pose significant threats to water quality and the ecosystem, and also exacerbate climate change. But, overcoming these challenges are key to ensuring safer and sustainable practices for the present and the future: “The environmental challenges associated with water treatment are multifaceted and complex. Addressing these challenges is imperative to safeguarding public health, protecting natural ecosystems, and ensuring sustainable water resources for future generations.”

He believes that improving energy and resource efficiency through process optimization, equipment design improvements, and alternative energy sources is crucial for sustainable water treatment practices.

He urged practitioners to fully integrate ‘simulation-driven’ techniques, as they would help to maximize available resources towards improving water treatment mechanisms, and reduce environmental footprints.

“Simulation-driven strategies offer a powerful toolset for optimizing water treatment processes in LNG plants. By leveraging advanced computational models and simulation techniques, engineers can simulate complex fluid dynamics, chemical reactions, and transport phenomena within treatment systems. This allows for the analysis and optimization of process parameters, equipment design, and operating conditions to enhance treatment efficiency, reduce resource consumption, and mitigate environmental impacts,” he added.

He believes sustainable practices in water treatment should meet the fundamental priority, and proper chemical usage essential to accomplishing this: “Water treatment processes generate waste streams, including sludge, brine, and chemical residuals, which require proper management and disposal to prevent environmental contamination. Proper chemical management and optimization of dosing rates are essential to minimize environmental impacts and ensure regulatory compliance.”

Climate change poses additional challenges to water treatment infrastructure, including changes in water availability, quality, and demand. Olawe charged stakeholders to put these changes into consideration when developing treatment process systems to ensure viable water management practices.

“Adapting treatment systems to climate variability and implementing resilient infrastructure are essential for ensuring water security in a changing climate.

“In summary, understanding the fundamentals of water treatment processes is crucial for developing effective strategies to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability in LNG Process plant. By optimizing treatment methods, minimizing resource consumption, and mitigating environmental impacts, engineers can contribute to the advancement of sustainable water management practices” Olawe stated.