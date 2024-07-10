UNILORIN VC Urges Old Students to Promote School’s Positive Image

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), has urged old students of the institution to continue to use their exemplary leadership and positions to promote the positive image of the institution to the outside world.

Egbewole stated this in Ilorin while unveiling Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s Special Assistant on New Media, Mr. Okayinka Fafoluyi, as the institution’s advocate.

The University of Ilorin Advocates Unveiling initiative was designed to honour alumni who have made impact in their fields, communities and alma mater.

“As advocates, you will serve as our mouthpiece, championing our values of excellence, integrity, and community engagement,” Egbewole said. “Through your leadership, expertise, and networks, you will play a pivotal role in promoting our institution, fostering collaboration, and enhancing the reputation of UNILORIN both nationally and internationally.”

He noted that Fafoluyi’s journey from a promising student to a recognised leader exemplifies his commitment to personal growth and mentorship.

Egbewole said the honourees’ role as UNILORIN Advocates is about promoting the university and giving back to the community.

“Your role goes beyond mere promotion. As advocates, you will also serve as mentors and role models for our current students, inspiring them to dream big, pursue their passions, and make a positive impact in their communities,” he explained.

The vice-chancellor added, “Fafoluyi was honoured for his exemplary contributions to media and public relations and also as a result of your commitment to excellence, mentorship, and community development.”

Responding, Fafoluyi pledged to protect the honour being done to him and would do everything possible to continue doing more for the institution and the entire society to move the nation forward.