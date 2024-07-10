Stanbic IBTC Launches Ambitious Tree-planting Campaign

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, in collaboration with One Tree Planted and the African Research Association Managing Development in Nigeria (ARADIN), has launched an environmental project titled, “Enhancing Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Livelihoods in Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary (AMWS).”

This extensive tree-planting and conservation initiative aims to restore degraded watersheds and support local communities in Cross Rivers State, Nigeria.

The Holdings in a statement noted that the three-year project, spanning from April 2024 to March 2027, began with a flag-off ceremony on Friday, June 21, 2024, in celebration of World Rainforest Day.

The event, it said, featured the planting of tree seedlings and was attended by its staff, representatives from the Cross Rivers State Government, and officials from One Tree Planted adding that the collaboration underscores a shared commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable development.

Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle, stated: “Stanbic IBTC is committed to fostering sustainable development and environmental stewardship in Nigeria. Our tree-planting initiative demonstrates our dedication to enhancing biodiversity and supporting local communities. By restoring the Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary, we aim at making a lasting positive impact on both the environment and the people who depend on it.”

President and CEO of One Tree Planted, Harry P. Lynch, stated: “Planting trees in degraded or deforested areas helps the environment by accelerating and ensuring the re-establishment of healthy forests. Through reforestation, the canopy is restored, ecosystems are revitalized, and biodiversity can thrive.”

Supported by the Cross Rivers State Forestry Commission, the project focuses on restoring degraded watersheds in the Badu and Mkperebong river corridors within AMWS. This initiative aims not only at enhancing local biodiversity but also at improving the livelihoods of surrounding communities.