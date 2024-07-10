  • Wednesday, 10th July, 2024

Senate Confirms Adepoju’s Appointment as NASRDA DG

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Dr Matthew Olamide Adepoju for appointment as the Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

The decision of the Senate followed its approval of the recommendation of the Commission on Science and Technology that screened the nominee. 

The report was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Aminu Iya Abass (Adamawa Central).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had in May 2024 nominated Dr. Adepoju for appointment as DG of NASRDA, following an almost three-year stint by Dr Halilu Ahmad Shaba as the CEO of the agency between 2021 and May 2024.

According to the report, Dr Adepoju holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PgD) in City and Urban, Community and Regional Planning from the University of Lagos State, Nigeria. 

He furthered his studies with a Master of Science (M.sc) in Geographic Information Science from the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Geographic Information Science from the University of Leicester, UK. 

Adepoju’s journey at NASRDA spans 15 years, during which he held various key positions. 

He started as the Chief Research Officer  (2009 to 2013), then took on the role of Head of Cadastral Mapping and Urban Space Applications (2009-2014), and later served as Deputy Director (2014-2022). 

He was later appointed the Acting Director (2021-2023) and eventually the Director (2021-2024). 

His leadership was not limited to NASRDA, as he also served as the President of the Geoinformation Society of Nigeria from 2017 to 2022. 

Adepoju is a space scientist with over 20 research publications. His multidisciplinary research includes urban and regional planning, geographic information science, remote sensing, environment, disasters, climate change, crime, and criminality. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.