Registration Opens for Propak’s Manufacturing Exhibition

Propak West Africa returns in September to unite the manufacturing industry across three action packed days in Lagos. With the countdown started until the doors open, now is the time to register to attend and be the first to hear the latest news and updates.

Last year marked the milestone of the 10th Edition of Propak, which saw a record attendance of both exhibitors and visitors at the Landmark Centre in Lagos. Building on from that and growing into the forth hall at the centre this year for the first time, the exhibition continues to go from strength to strength.

Speciality Pulp and Paper Limited have taken the Platinum Sponsor position for the 2024 exhibition, with their market leading products taking centre stage. Alongside them from the Nigerian market companies including Alef Recycling, C. Woerman Nigeria Limited, Betaglass Limited, JMG Ltd, Krones West Africa, have all confirmed their stands at the exhibition already, looking to build on their current market share.

Internationally also, many new companies have confirmed their stands at the premier exhibition for the sector with AISA Automation, Carbokene, Coperion, Goma Engineering, MLT Pack Services, Neofyton, Phoenix Industries, Reifenhauser Blown Film, Sacmi Beverage, Snetor Chimie, Tricon Dry Chemicals and Vinmar International ready to meet the West African audience in Lagos.