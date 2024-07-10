  • Wednesday, 10th July, 2024

Registration Opens for Propak’s Manufacturing Exhibition

Business | 12 hours ago

Propak West Africa returns in September to unite the manufacturing industry across three action packed days in Lagos. With the countdown started until the doors open, now is the time to register to attend and be the first to hear the latest news and updates.

Last year marked the milestone of the 10th Edition of Propak, which saw a record attendance of both exhibitors and visitors at the Landmark Centre in Lagos. Building on from that and growing into the forth hall at the centre this year for the first time, the exhibition continues to go from strength to strength.

Speciality Pulp and Paper Limited have taken the Platinum Sponsor position for the 2024 exhibition, with their market leading products taking centre stage. Alongside them from the Nigerian market companies including Alef Recycling, C. Woerman Nigeria Limited, Betaglass Limited, JMG Ltd, Krones West Africa, have all confirmed their stands at the exhibition already, looking to build on their current market share.

Internationally also, many new companies have confirmed their stands at the premier exhibition for the sector with AISA Automation, Carbokene, Coperion, Goma Engineering, MLT Pack Services, Neofyton, Phoenix Industries, Reifenhauser Blown Film, Sacmi Beverage, Snetor Chimie, Tricon Dry Chemicals and Vinmar International ready to meet the West African audience in Lagos.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.