NNPCL, SPDC Support Sa’adu Zungur University with Ultra Modern ICT Facility

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) have constructed and donated a state-of-the-art ICT facility to Sa’adu Zungur University.

Speaking during the official inauguration and handover of the new ICT centre at the main campus of the university in Gadau, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer (CUIO), NNPC Limited Dr. Bala Wunti, said the gesture is part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of the NNPCL.

Wunti said, “For several decades, the JV has consistently invested in impactful CSR initiatives across the length and breadth of Nigeria. Today, the JV is in Bauchi to celebrate the completion of a state-of-the-art ICT centre at the Bauchi State University, Gadau. This is indeed no mean feat and a milestone worthy of celebration.”

He added, “This project is a glimpse of the positive impact of the oil and gas industry on the fortunes of our nation. We kindly request your sustained collaboration as we strive to do more. With the upcoming Kolmani Integrated Development Project, Bauchi and Goribe states are set to become the first two states in Northern Nigeria to join the oil-producing states in the country.”

He added, “We look forward to receiving maximum support and cooperation from the state governments, traditional institutions, and host communities to guarantee the desired benefits are actualized in the interest of the nation.”

Also speaking during the occasion was the Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Developmental Company, Dr Osagie Okunbor, who said, “To us, this is another very important Social Investment project completed by Petroleum Development Company Joint Venture in North-East Nigeria.”

He said, “The journey to establish this facility was driven by a vision to enhance educational infrastructure, support access to high-demand IT skills and inspire greater IT ecosystem in Bauchi State and North-East Nigeria.”

He stated, “The facility, which we are now inaugurating, is a two-floor ICT facility. A key feature of the facility is the visually stimulating collaborative workspace that fosters an environment where students engage in group work and brainstorming sessions and meetings. This promotes a collaborative work style essential for innovation teamwork.”

He stressed that during its construction, we engaged the services of several local contractors who played important roles in executing various scopes of work, ranging from supplies, craftsmanship, medical services, and scaffolding. This is a testar quality of experience in our host communities.”

Earlier in her welcome address, Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Fatimah Tahir, commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC Limited and Shell Petroleum Development Company for this giant project.

She expressed optimism that the project will greatly enhance teaching and learning, adding that the centre will serve as a hub for innovation and a platform for the students to develop their technological skills.

She therefore assured that the facility will be fully utilized and well taken care of for the benefit of its users.