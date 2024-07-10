Kadars Gate Apartments: Palton Morgan’s Attempt at Re-defining Affordable Luxury

The launch of Kadars Gate Luxury Apartments by Palton Morgan Holdings might be to bridge the gap between demand and availability of luxury apartments. But it is also about ‘affordable luxury’. Bennett Oghifo writes

When it comes to housing, defining luxury is relative depending on the taste of the individual involved and of course, his or her financial capabilities. But it is also possible to combine luxury with relative ease of affordability. And that is exactly what Palton Morgan Holdings plan to achieve with its new project, Kadars Gate.

Recently, the real estate company said the new endeavour was to set a new standard for luxurious living, offering an exclusive bite of affluence, “specially curated for discerning individuals who seek to elevate their living experiences,” the company said in a recent statement.

Speaking on behalf of the company, the Marketing Director, Mumtaz Zaidi, said the new project was conceptualised to be a “distinguished Nigerian gentleman or lady’s dream.” He said the aim of Palton Morgan Holdings was to provide premium apartments which elevate an average tenant or homeowners living experience.

The move by Palton Morgan could best be understood within the context of dearth of premium luxury apartments for those who could afford them. Apart from the fact that many of them could not even afford to live in any other environment apart from highbrow ones, these upscale Nigerians are also choosy when it comes to facilities that are available in properties they are offered.

“At times, it is not arrogance of being finicky on the part of these prospective homeowners,” Oladele Ezekiel, a property consultant told THISDAY. “The fact is that they are picky and choosy when you market certain properties to them. They simply ask you some questions and the moment you can satisfactorily answer these questions, the discussion will be over.”

He added that perhaps, Palton Morgan might be able to bridge this gap and offer what these upper middle class Nigerians are looking for in a property.

Kadars Gate Luxury apartments are located on Musa Yar’adua Street, Victoria Island, and is valued at N5 billion and N7 billion. From all indications, it is set to become the most sought-after choice for luxury accommodation, as the units consisting of one to three bedroom apartment would showcase opulent interiors, cutting-edge designs, and unique state-of-the-art amenities such as smart home technology for lighting, security, and climate control; high-end kitchen appliances, home theatres or entertainment rooms with top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment, spa-like bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs and steam showers, high-speed internet connectivity and home office spaces for remote work, private swimming pools and well-prunned gardens, among others.

Sources close to the real estate company said Kadars Gate was in line with its determination to reshape the real estate landscape. The sources pointed to Skyvilla and Claren Villas which were projects handled by Grenadine Homes, a subsidiary of Palton Morgan Holdings. These projects have, to some extent, redefined luxury living in Lagos high-brow locations like Ikoyi, offering unparalleled spaces designed for those who seek the extraordinary. Renowned for their contemporary designs, both structures feature stunning architecture, meticulously planned floor layouts and an ambiance that fosters creativity and luxury.

There is also the ongoing project, the Paramount Twin Towers, which aims to transform the idea of luxury living. Located within an earshot of the Atlantic Ocean, the mixed-use tower boasts panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and an architectural grandeur that stirs the senses. With its extravagant design and breathtaking views, the Paramount Twin Towers epitomise the pinnacle of luxury living. The company said Kadars Gate is fashioned after the ideas of luxury that accentuated these projects.

Speaking further, Zaidi said they were ready to welcome potential buyers who would be the first to have a taste of luxury the project has to offer.

“We are delighted to welcome potential buyers of this upscale property, to join our exclusive list of luxurious homeowners in one of Nigeria’s premium locations. We are developing Kadars Gate in line with our mission to create contemporary structures, aspirational lifestyles and thriving communities for the truly deserving. We invite you to make the right decision to elevate your real estate experience by investing in this unique piece of luxury.”

In his own remarks, Peter Raven, Director of Projects and Development of the company, said: “At Kadars Gate, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled construction quality. Our commitment to excellence ensures that every detail is meticulously crafted, providing our clients with homes that stand the test of time. Quality isn’t just a standard; it’s our promise.”

As one of the leading luxury real estate development brands in Nigeria, setting the benchmark for opulence, innovation, and unparalleled quality, the company says it is committed to crafting exceptional properties that epitomise elegance and sophistication.

“We are at the forefront of the industry,” Zaidi further said. “Palton Morgan’s developments redefine modern living, offering a seamless blend of architectural brilliance, state-of-the-art technology, and impeccable craftsmanship. Each property is meticulously curated to reflect the highest standards of luxury, presenting a unique combination of artistry and functionality.”

He added that their dedication to excellence extends to every detail, from the grand facades to the meticulously designed interiors. When asked if the cost of building and procurement of other materials could make them make some adjustments on the deliverables, Zaidi said that was not so.

He explained further that the only ‘compromise’ that could be made would be in delivering the ultimate living experience, as each residence exudes exclusivity, sophistication, and a sense of grandeur that resonates with its distinguished clientele.

Other subsidiaries and business units of the company include PropertyMart Real Estate Investment, Grenadines Homes, Oceanna Development, PM Capital, Metchuruti Contractors, and Paltonloitte.

With a workforce of over 200 skilled professionals, the group said it has achieved remarkable milestones since it started business in 2008 and has delivered over 7,000 housing units and serviced plots to delighted customers in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja. Zaidi said this was a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

No doubt, Palton Morgan’s Kadars Gate luxury apartments would be something spectacular to behold, but that also would not stop critics from alluding to the fact that its focus only seem to cater for the high earners and those with deep pockets as their estates are not just to live but to enjoy some touch of luxury. With the gap between the rich and the poor widening every day, many might say this is another testament to that.

But that would not also take anything away from the fact that as a real estate company, Palton Morgan has its niche and target: to provide luxury apartments in highbrow areas for those who can afford it and who value it; and beyond this, those who have taste for it. And that is why Kadars Gate might go beyond affordability at the end of the day. It might actually be about those who value luxury and would like to go for it without necessarily breaking the bank for it.