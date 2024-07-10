Hacey Health Battles Malaria, Distributes Mosquito Nets to Pregnant Women in Ekiti 

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

In a bid to protect pregnant women and nursing mothers from malaria and other mosquito-related cases, a non-governmental organization, Hacey Health, on Tuesday distributed over 500 treated mosquito nets to pregnant women and nursing mothers in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The event, which took place at Okeyinmi Health Centre in Ado Ekiti, witnessed a large turnout of pregnant women and nursing mothers.

According to the volunteers, who spearheaded the initiative, the programme was designed for children, mothers and pregnant women to help the health sector in its fight against malaria.

One of the coordinators, Mr. Adebayo Abiola, who spoke to journalists at the event, said the group is a non-governmental organization, which collaborated with Access Corporation, to prevent the spread of malaria by taking the fight against mosquitoes seriously.

“The Hacey Health organisation is very concerned about the safety and health status of pregnant and nursing mothers. Mosquitoes can breed at the most unsuspecting places and that is why we are here today to meet pregnant women and nursing mothers who are the most vulnerable to mosquito bites especially those living in untidy areas.

“We are also here to sensitize the women, in particular our pregnant women, to take their health as top priority and today we are not only sensitizing them but also testing them for malaria which is absolutely free,” Abiola said.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Friday Edoise said the fight against malaria should not be left to the government alone, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure malaria is stopped by all possible means.

“The NGO, which we are representing, is doing a great job in seeing to the eradication and total annihilation of malaria. Today, after collecting the data of these pregnant women, we conducted tests and after knowing their status we gave out treated mosquito nets for free,” he said.

Edoise maintained that pregnant women were taught how to use the nets and keep their environments tidy and dispose wastes as and when due to stop mosquitoes from finding a common ground to breed.

“It is not enough to use mosquito nets or malaria drugs, it is also pertinent to inform our women on the importance of personal hygiene and maintain our environment,” he concluded.

Some of the women, who attended the programme, praised the NGO and Access for the kind gesture.