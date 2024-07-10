GEIL Scoops Best Indigenous Oil, Gas Company Awards

Sunday Okobi

Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), the operator of Otakikpo Field PML11 in Rivers State, has won the ‘Best Indigenous Oil and Gas Company of the year 2024’ award at the just concluded NOG Energy Week held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, for its consistent excellence and innovation for energy integration in the oil and gas industry .

The company also won the ‘Best Exhibition Stand Design for the NOG’ presented by the Minister of State Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

The NOG with the theme: ‘Accelerating innovation to meet energy demand’, with a focus to drive progress in the Sub-Saharan Africa’s energy market, attracted energy stakeholders, government officials, regulators, key industry players and leading organisations in the energy sector, including NNPC, Green Energy International Limited, Baker Hughes, Total Energies, Nigerian LNG and others who converged for the week at the ICC in Abuja.

While presenting the award, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Mele Kyari, commended the company for its focus on energy integration.

According to Kyari, GEIL has also demonstrated a remarkable sense of innovation and expertise in the industry.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, the Company Secretary, GEIL, Ms Eghonghon Oboh, thanked the organisers for the multiple recognition.

She noted the resolve of the company to make a difference in the industry, and that the resilience of the dedicated board, management and staff is quite evident in the industry.

She added: “We are delighted to have been recognised yet again for the innovative contribution we are making in this industry. This could not have been possible without the visionary leadership of the company led by Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe and a highly dedicated and committed management and staff working day and night to see that GEIL brings the much needed innovation to the country’s oil and gas sector.”

She said that the company represents the true face of indigenous oil and gas company with all management and work force made up of Nigerians.

Commenting on the award, the Chairman of Green Energy International Limited, Adegbulugbe, commended the staff for their dedication to duty and commitment to actualise the vision of the board and management as the foremost integrated energy company in the country.