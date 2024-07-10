CSR: Continental Hotels Group Unveils Career Initiative for UNILAG Students 

Ejiofor Alike

In a move designed to empower the next generation of hospitality professionals, the Chairman of Continental Hotels Group, Mr. Ramesh Kansagra, has unveiled a new career initiative for students at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The unveiling, which attracted hundreds of students of the university and authorities of the ivory tower was heralded with a Hospitality Industry Career Insights at the Faculty of Social Sciences Lecture Theatre, UNILAG, Akoka ,Lagos

This programme, which focused on educating students about the diverse and rewarding career paths available in the hospitality industry, serves as a prelude to the upcoming launch of a comprehensive hospitality academy.

The CHG chairman said the initiative highlights the Continentals Hotels Group’s commitment to CSR within the Nigerian hospitality industry.

He identified the benefits to include information on various career paths, industry trends, and essential skills needed for success.

Responding, UNILAG Deputy Vice Chancellor, Developmental Services, Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa thanked the management of Continental Hotels for the unparalleled opportunity to the students and for providing a veritable avenue to raise future graduates for the Nigerian economy .

According to her, the academy would unveil the opportunities in the hospitality industry, pointing out that the university awaits its eventual unfolding of the corporate social investment of the Continental Hotels Group.

Access Bank Partners British Council for BROCLA 2024

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank has partnered with the British Council for the seventh edition of the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards (BROCLA).

The partnership is in line with Access Bank’s commitment to supporting the educational sector and recognizing students who have excelled on national and global stages in the May/June 2023 and Oct/Nov 2023 Cambridge International Examinations.

Access Bank in a statement noted that the well-attended event which took place recently in Lagos, testifies to Access Bank’s brand positioning and its strategic alliances with reputable partners.

Speaking at the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, Head, Emerging Businesses Team at Access Bank, Chioma Kema Ogwo, said the importance of education cannot be overstated, noting that it is a sector Access Bank is heavily investing in.

She stated that it is because of Access Bank’s value for education that it partnered with the British Council in the 7th edition of the British Council Recognitions and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards (BROCLA).

“We at Access Bank are big on education and we have several offerings for the education value chain, from the parents – including access to finance for the school fees of their wards, access to exclusive offerings while transiting to visit their wards abroad, supplementary cards that can be used by their wards abroad and so much more.

“The schools are also not left out as we have access to affordable finance options for the schools for working capital, asset finance, and school expansion projects. We have a special school account for schools that recognizes their unique term cycles and offers a wide range of non-financial offerings,” Ogwo said.

Earlier in his address, Senior Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Cambridge International Education, Der Riet commended the 48 recipients of the high achievement awards and eight students who have excelled across multiple subjects to earn the best awards, describing their dedication to studies and ability to excel across a diverse range of subjects as truly commendable.

He acknowledged Access Bank for partnering with the British Council for the Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards 2024 saying that it is a vindication of the Bank’s commitment to promoting education in Nigeria.

Regional Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Cambridge International Education, Juan Visser said of all the outstanding learner events across the world, Nigeria is by far the most glamorous, and acknowledged all the successful students for their brilliance, ambition, strength, and for simply being outstanding.