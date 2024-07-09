Rector Cares, Grundfos Foundation Partner to Empower Ibeku Community

Rector Cares Foundation, in collaboration with the Poul Due Jensen Foundation/Grundfos, is embarking on a transformative project to empower over 5,000 residents in the Ibeku community, Abia State.

The initiative addresses critical challenges faced by the community, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.

Ibeku community grapples with severe water scarcity, food insecurity, and limited educational opportunities. A staggering 80 per cent of the population lacks access to clean water, and Ibeku High School, serving over 1,500 students, struggles with inadequate infrastructure.

According to Onyedikachi Erete, founder of Rector Cares Foundation, the project will ensure sustainable access to the local healthcare facility, promoting better hygiene and sanitation practices within the community. Additionally, Erete said, it would introduce low-scale irrigation systems to bolster local farming, enhancing food security and mitigating the effects of erratic rainfall patterns and extended droughts.

Through the project, he added, Ibeku High School wouldl witness significant upgrades to its Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities. Furthermore, the project champions menstrual hygiene management by installing Period Dignity Dispensers in the school’s restrooms. This initiative directly addresses the challenges faced by female students, fostering their well-being and dignity, and enabling them to fully participate in their education.

“By providing access to clean water, improved education, and resources for food security, this project will empower residents to reach their full potential and build a thriving future for themselves and generations to come. Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in good health, quality education, and clean water we are committed to creating lasting change in communities like Ibeku.

“This collaborative project between Rector Cares Foundation and Poul Due Jensen Foundation/Grundfos aims to provide comprehensive solutions to these pressing issues. The partnership will include the installation of solar-powered water solutions, granting 5,000 residents access to clean water, which will positively impact healthcare, local agriculture, and hygiene and sanitation levels at the school.

“Through the installation of Period Dignity Dispensers and promoting menstrual hygiene management practices, the project aims to empower female students and enhance their well-being, ensuring their uninterrupted participation in educational activities,” Erete said.

By addressing critical issues related to water scarcity, food insecurity, and educational limitations, the project strives to uplift the community and empower its residents, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future for all.