RCCG’s Pen Cinema Parish Refurbishes VETLand  School ICT Lab

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of the Redeemed Christian Church Christians(RCCG) corporate social responsibility(CSR) programmes, the Pen Cinema Parish has donated five brand new computers to the ICT lab of Vetland Junior Grammar School.

The effort also saw the church refurbishing and upgrading existing nine computers and distributing over 500 raw rice packs to residents within Agege area of Lagos State.

Speaking in Lagos, recently, the Pastor-in-Charge Region 19, Pastor Brown Oyitso, said governments at all levels must be supported.

According to him, “With this gestures to our host community, we want to thank them for all their support and to the students we implore them to leverage the facilities because we believe in their future.

“With the distribution of raw rice packs and refurbishing and upgrading of the VETLand Junior Grammar School ICT lab with computers, we are supporting the government in our own capacity. We believe by upgrading the existing nine and donation of five brand new computers will help the good work the government is doing in the school.”

Commending the church, the Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Education District 1, Mr. Bashir Adebowale, said the government alone cannot do it all.

“But over the last years in Lagos State, we have seen budgetary allocation to education increased tremendously under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” he stated.