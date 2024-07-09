  • Tuesday, 9th July, 2024

RCCG’s Pen Cinema Parish Refurbishes VETLand  School ICT Lab

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of the Redeemed Christian Church Christians(RCCG)  corporate social responsibility(CSR) programmes, the Pen Cinema Parish has donated five brand new computers to the ICT lab of Vetland Junior Grammar School.

The effort also saw the church refurbishing  and upgrading existing nine computers and distributing over 500 raw rice packs to residents within Agege area of Lagos State.

Speaking in Lagos, recently, the Pastor-in-Charge Region 19, Pastor Brown Oyitso, said governments at all levels must be supported.

According to him, “With this gestures to our host community, we want to thank them for all their support and to the students we implore them to leverage the facilities because we believe in their future.

“With the distribution of raw rice packs  and refurbishing and upgrading of the VETLand Junior Grammar School ICT lab with computers, we are  supporting  the government in our own capacity. We believe by upgrading the existing nine and donation of five brand new computers will help the good work the government is doing in the school.”

Commending the church, the Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Education District 1, Mr. Bashir Adebowale, said the government alone cannot do it all. 

“But over the last years in Lagos State, we have seen budgetary allocation to education increased tremendously under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” he stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.