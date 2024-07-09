NNPC/SPDC JV Donates ICT Centre to Bauchi Varsity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), through its Joint Venture (JV) partnership, have reiterated their commitment to impact on lives through sustainable development projects in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the two companies during the commissioning of an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) centre at the Bauchi State University, Gadau (BASUG), built by the JV.

Speaking during a commissioning ceremony held at the university in Gadau, Bauchi State, NNPC Limited’s Chief Upstream Investment Officer (CUIO) Mr. Bala Wunti said corporate social responsibility has always been the hallmark of the NNPC-SPDC JV CSR commitments.

“Today’s historic commissioning of this ultra-modern ICT centre at the BASUG is a testament to the positive and sustainable impact of the oil and gas industry on Nigerians,” Wunti, who was represented by the Head, Business Services, NUIMS, Mr. Sani Kabo, said.

He observed that for several decades, the JV has consistently invested in impactful CSR initiatives across the length and breadth of the country.

Wunti further noted that the successful completion of the ICT centre exemplifies NNPC Ltd.’s commitment to contributing to sustainable development, improving access to quality education and fostering innovation in Nigeria.

While commending the impact of the JV on the community, Wunti also thanked the locals for their tremendous support and hospitality towards the project.

He called for continuous support from the Bauchi and Gombe State governments, traditional institutions and members of the various host communities in the area especially towards the Kolmani Integrated Development Project.

On his part, the Managing Director of SPDC and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor described the commissioning as another crucial social investment project completed by the JV in the North-East Nigeria.”