CAN: Agriculture Remain Antidotes to Unemployment, Insecurity, Underdevelopment

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

National President, Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr. Mufutau Abolarinwa has said that, agriculture remain antidotes to the insecurity, Unemployment and underdevelopment plaguing the country.

Speaking in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on the sideline of the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association, Abolarinwa said the perceived attitudes of various levels of governments to the development of agriculture has brought untold hardship and economic stagnation of the country.

He said, “Since the days of the oli boom, Nigeria has known no peace. The place of agriculture in the life of Nigeria is similar to the functions of heart body.  You will agree with me that the oil has brought more doom, notwithstanding the seemingly grandiose structures that dot the entire Nigerian landscape What is obvious is that agriculture would remain our answer to the challenges of underdevelopment, unemployment and the numerical social vices in the country.”

Abolarinwa however urged the government at all levels especially federal government to provide more agricultural inputs and cocoa seedlings to farmers in order to revamp cocoa production in the country.

